EDDYVILLE — The coronavirus pandemic caused an interesting tweak in the schedule for the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont baseball squad.
The Rockets secured an 11-1 win over Colfax-Mingo on Tuesday at Ron Welsch Field. It was not only the home opener for EBF, but also Senior Night. Kalen Walker, Logan McCrea and Austin Johnson combined for four hits and four runs scored after being honored prior to the contest.
"We had something to prove after a disappointing opening night (a 12-1 five-inning loss at Albia on Monday)," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. "My goodness did the boys ever respond."
Ethan Davis, who will be honored with the EBF Senior Class of 2022, had a big night for the Rockets. The sophomore went 4-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored while allowing just one run on one hit while striking out 10 batters in a quality pitching start.
After testing themselves at 10th-ranked (2A) Mid-Prairie, EBF (1-1) returns to South Central Conference play at home against Knoxville on Friday.
Pekin 17, Wapello 6
WAPELLO — Mason Juhl went 4-4 at the plate, scoring three runs while driving in four as the Panthers bounced back quickly from a close loss at New London, scoring 14 runs over the final four innings to erase a 4-3 deficit.
After scoring along with Brady Latcham on a third-inning error to give Pekin the lead for good, Juhl tacked on a run with an RBI double in the fourth to plate Chase Stansberry. Stansberry and Juhl also had run-scoring hits during a seven-run Panther rally in the fifth.
Pekin (1-1) returns home Thursday to host Winfield-Mount Union.
Sigourney 15, Pleasantville 0
SIGOURNEY — Brock Halleran, Mason Moore and Levi Crawford connected on three consecutive run-scoring hits with two outs in the second inning, helping ignite a seven-run rally for the Savages.
Cade Striegle had a pair of hits in the inning, including a two-run single that gave Sigourney (1-1) a 9-0 lead. Levi Crawford added a pair of RBI hits before a two-run single by Moore and an RBI double by John Mohr in the fourth clinched the non-conference win.
New London 12, Cardinal 5
ELDON — New London scored six times in the third inning, snapping an early 4-4 tie to spoil the home opener for the Comets. Carter and Jaxon Allen both had three hits for the Tigers with Carter Allen driving in three runs while Jaxon Allen scored three runs.
Former Ottumwa Bulldogs Peyton Johnson and Logan Chickering stepped up for the Comets, combining to drive in four of Cardinal's five runs. Johnson rallied Cardinal (0-1, 0-1 SEI South) from a 4-1 deficit in the second inning with a bases-clearing three-run triple to right.
West Burlington 8, Van Buren County 7 (9)
WEST BURLINGTON — Zach Krantz came home from third base on a wild pitch by Ryan Wolf, capping a wild Southeast Iowa Superconference south division contest.
The Falcons rallied to force extra innings in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Ty Hill and a wild pitch by Jonah Heckenberg that allowed Hayden Vandenberg to score the tying run. The Warriors (0-1, 0-1 SEI South) took a 7-5 with two outs in the top of the seventh on a two-run tiebreaking homer off the bat of Treyton Bainbridge.
Van Buren County heads to Wapello on Thursday.
Central Lee 14, Davis County 0
BLOOMFIELD — After scoring three runs in the very first inning against returning 3A state qualifier Centerville on Monday, the Mustangs failed to even collect a hit on Tuesday against returning 2A state qualifer Central Lee.
Jadon Hawk and T.J. Stutes combined for a five-inning no-hitter for the Hawks. Mustang pitching, meanwhile, struggled late in the game issuing 11 walks that helped Central Lee clinch the win early with five runs in the fourth inning and five more in the fifth.
Stutes had two of Central Lee's five hits in the win, scoring four times, while Hawk drove in three runs including a two-RBI single to center in the fourth that put the Hawks ahead 7-0. Davis County (0-2) hosts South Central Conference rival Albia on Friday before welcoming Van Buren County to the Fairgrounds in Bloomfield on Saturday.
Ankeny Christian Academy 6, Moravia 2
URBANDALE — Malachi Johnson tripled and drove in two runs while scoring twice for the Eagles in a win at the Urbandale Little League baseball complex. Ben McDermott added two hits and drove in two more runs against the Mohawks.
Moravia (0-1) did have the defensive highlight of the contest. Mohawk pitcher Matthew Seals grabbed a sacrifice bunt attempt by Ankeny Christian catcher Keenan Jacobs before throwing to Carson Butts at first for a second out. Butts than tossed the ball to Jackson McDanel at second base for a rare triple play.
Orient-Macksburg 4, Moulton-Udell 3
ORIENT — The Eagles could not secure their first win of the season, falling just short against the Bulldogs. Moulton-Udell (0-2) host Seymour in Bluegrass Conference action on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL
Sigourney 9, No. 14 (2A) Pleasantville 4
SIGOURNEY — Madi Richard snapped a 1-1 tie with two outs in the second inning, driving in two runs with a single to center as the Savages knocked off one of Class 2A top 15 teams.
Kaylee Weber added a two-run single before the second inning was over for the Savages. Megan Stuhr homered to right, driving in three more runs in the fourth giving Sigourney (2-0) an 8-2 lead.
Moravia 16, Diagonal 2
DIAGONAL — The Mohawks opened their season scoring seven times in the very first inning, giving Anaya Keith a huge cushion in her first start as the ace of Moravia's pitching staff.
Moravia (1-0, 1-0 Bluegrass) hosts Lamoni in Bluegrass action on Thursday.
Burlington 14, No. 11 (3A) EBF 4
BURLINGTON — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont continued a tough opening week of competition, following a season-opening loss at No. 6 (3A) Albia with a five-inning loss to the Southeast Conference championship hopeful Grayhounds.
Megan Lobberecht, making just her second varsity pitching staff, allowed 14 runs on 10 hits over four innings against a hard-hitting Burlington line-up. Lydia Allen-Barnes collected three hits, including a double, drove in three runs and scored three more as the top four Burlington hitters combined for seven hits, seven RBI and nine runs scored.
Whitney Klyn drove in a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Emalee Davis singled and scored on an error in the first, giving EBF (0-2) a brief 1-0 lead.
No. 13 (3A) WBND 4, Van Buren County 0
KEOSAUQUA — Lauren Summers struck out 15 batters and allowed just one hit over seven innings in the pitching circle, lifting the Falcons to a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Summers also drove in three of WBND's four runs with a home run in the third inning. Chelsey Huff struck out seven batters in seven innings for Van Buren County (0-1, 0-1 SEI South) in the pitching circle while collecting the Warriors only hit off Summers with two outs in the sixth.
Van Buren County hosts returning 2A state softball tournament qualifier Wapello on Thursday.
Wapello 12, Pekin 0
PEKIN — Toni Bohlen doubled and drove in five runs as the Arrows shut out the Panthers in a rematch of last year's thrilling 2A regional final between the Southeast Iowa Superconference north division rivals.
Taylor Parmenter, Allison Bainbridge, Emi Zook, Remi Duwa and Faith Goudy all collected hits for the Panthers. Wapello collected 18 hits on the same diamond where the Arrows rallied for a state tournament berth last summer.
"We're hitting the ball hard, but the hits just aren't dropping for us," Pekin head softball coach Shelby Blakely said. "We have to tighten up our defense. We've also stranded too many base runners."
Pekin (0-2) heads to Winfield-Mount Union on Thursday.
New London 11, Cardinal 4
NEW LONDON — Cardinal could not respond a second time to a three-run rally from New London. The Tigers snapped a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the second inning, building a 7-3 lead after three innings, and put the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Maddie Cloke had two hits, including a double, for the Comets. After giving up three runs in the first inning to New London, freshman pitcher Ava Ferrell had a double to kick off a three-run rally for Cardinal to briefly tie the game at 3-3.
Orient-Macksburg 11, Moulton Udell 3
ORIENT — Kaela Eslinger's lead-off home run in the first inning set the tone for the Bulldogs. Jenesa Tonnberg added two doubles, drove in two runs and scored three times against the Eagles.
M-U lead-off hitter Lexi Smith doubled and walked twice, scoring two of the three runs in the loss for the Eagles. Chelsey Boettcher and Malorie Probasco each had a pair of hits for M-U (0-2) with Probasco driving in Smith in the third inning, cutting Orient-Macksburg's lead to 5-1.
Moulton-Udell hosts Seymour in Bluegrass Conference action on Thursday.