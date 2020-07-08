ALBIA — Third-ranked (3A) Albia needed just one inning to take command on Tuesday in a non-conference clash with Cardinal.
The Lady Dees (14-1) scored 11 times in the very first inning and never looked back, winning 11-1 over the Comets at the Monroe County Summer Sports Complex. Jena Lawrence doubled and drove in three runs at the plate, going 2-2 overall on the night while allowing just one hit in just over two innings of work in the pitching circle.
Abbey Griffin doubled and scored twice as part of a two-hit night at the top of the batting order for the Lady Dees. The Comets (9-4) broke up the shut out in the fifth, scoring a run on two hits and four walks off Albia relief pitcher Mackenna Jones but could not push across a second run to extend the game.
Van Buren County 13, New London 1
KEOSAUQUA — Lexi Jirak racked up three hits, including a double, while driving in one run and scoring three more in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win for the Warriors.
Jirak added to her school record for career stolen bases, collecting her 37th successful steal in 38 career attempts. Chelsey Huff tripled and drove in two runs while earning the win in the pitching circle, allowing just one run to the Tigers on three hits while striking out three batters over four innings.
Ally Campbell had two hits and drove in two runs for Van Buren County. The Warriors (8-5, 2-4 SEI south) scored six times in the first inning, winning for the third time in two days outscoring Centerville and New London by a combined score of 33-3.
Centerville 2, Seymour 1
SEYMOUR — Claire Mathews doubled in the decisive run in the top of the sixth inning before closing out a non-conference win for the Redettes in the pitching circle.
Mathews snapped a 1-1 tie with a one-out double that brought Mickey Stephens home from second base before retiring the final six Seymour hitters to close out the game. Mathews allowed just one run on three hits over seven innings, striking out three batters.
Taylor Shinn scored for the Redettes (7-7) on a sacrifice fly by Elizabeth Zintz after leading off the second inning with a double. Dylan Murphy singled and scored in the bottom of the fourth for Seymour (8-5) on an RBI groundout by Kaitlyn Couchman.
No. 12 (1A) Twin Cedars 4-8, Davis County 3-7 (8)
BUSSEY — Two late rallies nearly allowed the Mustangs to earn a pair of comeback wins against the 12th-ranked Sabers.
Davis County scored twice in the sixth inning of the opening game, including a two-out RBI single by Caden VanLaningham that brought the Mustangs within a run. Davis County stranded the tying run at first base in each of the final two innings with back-to-back line outs by Briley and Jalee Lough stranding Sophia Young at first in the seventh.
The Mustangs (4-7) completed a six-run comeback in game two, scoring three times in the sixth and four times in the seventh to catch Twin Cedars (16-4) at 7-7. Madison Dunlavy doubled in two runs with one out in the seventh, cutting the lead to 7-6, before Sydney Henderson's two-out RBI single tied the score.
The Mustangs stranded the go-ahead run at third in both the seventh and eighth innings of game two. Ali Mockenhaupt's RBI single scored Brooke Roby in the bottom of the eighth to clinch the sweep for the Sabers.
Central Decatur 11, Moravia 1
LEON — Kylee Rockhold homered and drove in five runs, helping the Cardinals jumped out to an early 7-0 lead against the Mohawks.
The loss was the third straight for Moravia. Seymour capitalized on six fielding errors, scoring seven unearned runs in a 13-2 Bluegrass Conference win on Friday while Melcher-Dallas limited the Mohawks (6-6, 5-5 Bluegrass) to singles by Anaya Keith and Destiny Nathaniel in a 10-0 win on Monday.
"We haven't hit or fielded the ball very well lately," Moravia head softball coach Kevin Fritz said. "I told the girls to flush these games and get back to the fundamentals."
PREP BASEBALL
Albia 3, Clarke 1
ALBIA — Hunter DeMoss doubled as part of a two-hit effort in Albia's third consecutive win.
DeMoss and Jackson Pence both drove in runs for the Blue Demons (4-7, 3-3 SCC), as did Jameson Robertson who was also honored as one of four Albia seniors prior to the South Central Conference contest at Boyd Brittan Field. Ashtin Brand, Gaige Rankin and Barrett Bonnett were also honored prior to the game.
Brand singled and scored for the Blue Demons. Ranking pitched a scoreless seventh inning to close out the win, coming in to relieve junior Tein Thiravong who struck out seven batters and allowed five hits over six innings.
EBF 12, Pella Christian 5
EDDYVILLE — Thane Alexander and Kalen Walker each had two hits and scored two runs for the Rockets in a potential 2A district championship preview at Ron Welsch Field.
Austin Johnson and Zach Leonard also had a pair of hits while driving in a pair of runs. EBF (11-4) erased a 2-0 first-inning deficit against the Eagles, scoring five times in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good.
"Our young pitchers did excellent work," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. "It was good to get them some varsity experience, and they responded well. Fortunately, we added some runs late to make their lives a little easier."
Sigourney 12, Highland 6
SIGOURNEY — One night after the Sigourney softball team scored 11 runs in one inning to rally for a win, the Savages nearly duplicated the feat on the baseball diamond.
Sigourney scored 10 times in the bottom of the sixth, easily erasing a 3-2 deficit. Cade Molyneux's bases-clearing double put the Savages (9-5) ahead for good.
Like the Sigourney softball team, the Savage baseball team did plenty of damage with two outs. Brock Halleran's RBI single, Levi Crawford's ground-rule double and Josh Mohr's two-run double set up Molyneux, who collected his second run-scoring hit of the inning.
Moravia 15, Melcher-Dallas 1
MORAVIA — The bottom of the Moravia batting order stepped up in a big way, helping secure a fourth straight win.
Ethan Martin, Shane Helmick and Logan Johnson all had two hits for the Mohawks (7-6, 7-2 Bluegrass) with all three hitters scoring twice. Johnson drove in four runs while Helmick brought three runs home.
"This has been some of the best baseball we've played all season," Moravia head baseball coach Bill Huisman said. "We've been doing everything right. It's been very gratifying to watch."
Fort Madison 13, Van Buren County 5
KEOSAUQUA — Three Warrior pitchers issued 14 walks to the Bloodhounds, sparking a pair of big innings at the Ferguson Complex.
Brandon Reichelt's two-run single to right helped Fort Madison open a 6-0 lead with five runs in the fourth. Two errors following a walk allowed the Bloodhounds to start a six-run rally in the sixth, including a bases-loaded walk issued to Jason Thurman and a second run-scoring single by Reichelt.
Jonah Heckenburg tripled and scored on Ryan Wolf's RBI single, bringing in the first of Van Buren County's three runs in the fourth. Tyson Sprouse extended the inning for the Warriors (3-5), reaching on an error that brought home Treyton Bainbridge before being picked off first base to end the rally.
Muscatine 12, Fairfield 2
MUSCATINE — Alex Oppel homered and drove in five runs, leading the Muskies after being one of Muscatine's four senior players honored prior to Tuesday's game at Tom Bruner Field.
Brad and Nate Smithburg drove in runs in the third inning for the Trojans, bringing home Carter Ferrel and Elan Ledger in the third inning giving Fairfield (4-11) a brief 2-1 lead.