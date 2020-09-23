MOUNT PLEASANT — Both the Cardinal girls and Fairfield boys placed second in their respective classes on Tuesday at the Mount Pleasant Invitational.
It was a night of near-misses for Fairfield, who finished second by a mere two points to Mount Pleasant (46-48) in the battle for the boys large class team title. Fairfield freshman Malena Bloomquist, meanwhile, finished just over two seconds shy of her second straight win in the large school girls race in a time of 21:15.46 with Mount Pleasant junior Abby Blint edging out Bloomquist in 21:13.28.
As a team, the Fairfield girls were fourth among the large school teams with 66 points. In the large school boys race, Alex Forrest led the Trojans placing fourth overall in 17:58.9.
The Cardinal girls, meanwhile, were beaten out for the small school team title by Danville-New London. The Bears had five runners finish in the top 10, scoring 20 points while the Comets were paced to a 66-point effort by senior Alexia McClure, who placed ninth in the small-school girls race in 23:25.4.
The Cardinal boys finished with 187 points in small-school competition, placing eighth. Gavin Grove cracked the top-10 for the Comets, finishing the small-school boys race in ninth place in 18:29.9.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cardinal 25-25-25, Lone Tree 8-20-16
ELDON — Trista Benedict racked up eight kills to pace the Comets at the net in a Southeast Iowa Superconference cross-divisional sweep.
Elizabeth Lett led Cardinal with 12 digs while Riley Bears picked up 10 assists. Kiya Chapin added two blocks with Kinsey Hissem picking up a pair of ace serves.
Cardinal (7-7) heads to Louisa-Muscatine on Thursday to compete with West Burlington-Notre Dame in an SEISC pool play triangular. The team with the best record advances to the SEISC tournament in West Burlington on Saturday.
Centerville 25-25-25, Clarke 16-8-18
CENTERVILLE — The Redettes followed up a run to the Cardinal tournament title with a South Central Conference sweep on Tuesday night. Centerville has now won seven straight matches, moving back over .500 for the first time since winning the first match at the season-opening WACO tournament back on Aug. 24.
Centerville (11-10, 2-2 SCC) hosts Keokuk and Kirksville (Mo.) in a triangular at Lakeview Gymnasium on Monday, Oct. 5.
Moravia 25-25, Diagonal 5-18
MURRAY — The Mohawks picked up a split against a pair of Bluegrass Conference opponents on Tuesday.
Murray 25-25, Moravia 18-22
MURRAY — Twila Barber led Murray with five kills and three digs as Moravia (4-6) settled for a split in the second straight night of triangular action for the Mohawks.
Moravia hosts Seymour in Bluegrass Conference action on Thursday.
Knoxville 25-25-25, EBF 9-12-18
KNOXVILLE — Knoxville continued marching towards a South Central Conference title on Tuesday night, sweeping the Rockets in a battle of two top contenders.
"Our inconsistency of serve-receive kept us from running an effective offense. Knoxville passed very well and had a loaded offense across the net all the time," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "We struggled to get a good hit on the ball. I felt our defense was the best we have played this season. We went after balls, but couldn't terminate for points.
Brooke Shafer led the Rockets with five kills on 16-21 hitting while finishing with a perfect 8-8 serving effort. Emalee Davis collected a team-leading 16 digs in the match while Cooper Champoux and Sarah Schutt each had a pair of blocks to pace EBF.
I feel we improved from the weekend even though the scores don't reflect that our level of play along with our intensity level increased, but it's tough when we can't take advantage of opportunities," Genskow said. "We will keep pressing on and trying to better ourselves individually and gear up for a busy week of homecoming during this COVID-19 season."
EBF (8-8, 2-1 SCC) takes on Oskaloosa on Monday before hosting Davis County in conference play next Tuesday.
Mount Pleasant 25-25-25, Fairfield 18-23-20
FAIRFIELD — Maddie Jones picked up 20 assists and had one of Fairfield's two ace serves in a Southeast Conference loss the Panthers.
Anna Dunlap led the Trojans at the net with nine kills. Kiya Robertson collected a team-leading 14 digs while Mallory Lyon secured a pair of blocks.
Fairfield (4-10, 1-2 SEC) returns to conference action against Keokuk next Tuesday.