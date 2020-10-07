FAIRFIELD — Danielle Breen connected on 18 of 19 serves, including the fifth and final ace of Fairfield's thrilling 10-25, 25-18, 15-13 win over Fort Madison on Tuesday to open the Southeast Conference volleyball tournament.
After losing the first set of the tournament to the Bloodhounds by 15 points, Fairfield (6-16) played some of the team's best volleyball this season splitting the next four sets with an 82-81 advantage in total points. Burlington capped a 3-0 night to open the conference tournament with a 25-20, 25-22 win over the Trojans.
"I know that's how the girls can play," Fairfield head volleyball coach Diane Drish told the Southeast Iowa Union. "I think they proved it to themselves."
Anna Dunlap led Fairfield in both matches at the net, combining to rack up 13 of the team's 32 kills in the two matches. Kiya Robertson finished with 24 digs, one more than Dunlap who had 17 for the Trojans against Burlington.
Mallory Lyon led Fairfield with three blocks against the Grayhounds. Maddie Jones collected a team-leading 18 assists.
Fort Madison edged Mount Pleasant in the final match of the night 25-27, 25-22, 17-15 to go 2-1 on the opening night of the Southeast Conference tournament. Fairfield was third at 1-1, Mount Pleasant finished 1-2, Keokuk went 0-2 and Washington went 0-3.
The final round of the Southeast Conference tournament will be played next Tuesday in Mount Pleasant. Before heading to Mount Pleasant, Fairfield will compete at the Oskaloosa Tournament on Saturday.
EBF 25-25-26, Albia 23-15-24
EDDYVILLE — Whitney Klyn and Brooke Shafer combined for 21 of EBF's 30 kills in a Senior Night sweep of Albia, winning the rubber match with the Lady Dees. The Rockets lost in two sets to Albia in Ottumwa's home tournament back on Sept. 19 after beating Albia at the season-opening Steve Hisel quadrangular in Fairfield.
The win leaves EBF alone in second place in the South Central Conference standings. The Rockets can still earn a share of the SCC title with a win at home next Tuesday against Chariton and a Centerville win over Knoxville.
"The girls had high intensity to start the match," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "I'm proud of their efforts throughout the match being such a tight match in the first and third sets. They kept their focus and played so well at the net.
"Albia had some runs on a couple of servers, but we fought off that and executed very well. Great efforts by everyone."
Klyn finished with a team-leading 11 kills for the Rockets (10-12, 4-1 SCC) while Shafer led EBF with 20 digs and two aces on 15-15 serving. Cooper Champoux led EBF with four blocks while Koleen Good collected a team-leading 15 assists.
Albia (10-11, 3-3 SCC) will head to Bloomfield to compete in Davis County's home tournament on Saturday at the Mutchler Community Center in Bloomfield.
Cardinal 18-25-22-25-15, Danville 25-18-22-25-11
DANVILLE — Kiya Chapin hammered home 18 of Cardinal's 33 kills in a back-and-forth Southeast Iowa Superconference south division battle. The win is the first in conference play this season for the Comets.
Cameron Younker added four kills and a team-leading five blocks for the Comets. Elizabeth Lett led Cardinal's defense with 23 digs while Trista Benedict had three of Cardinal's nine ace serves.
Cardinal (8-10, 1-5 SEI south) hosts third-ranked (1A) Holy Trinity on Thursday.
Burlington-Notre Dame 30-25-25, Van Buren County 28-15-12
BURLINGTON — Isabel Manning led the Warriors with 13 assists, nine digs and four block assists in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss to the Nikes.
Kadence Nusbaum led Van Buren County with 17 digs while collected two assists and finished with a perfect 6-6 serving effort. Shea Scott also was perfect serving the ball, going 7-7 with an ace, two kills and 14 digs.
Manning was 14-15 serving with two aces, two kills and a solo block for the Warriors. Chelsey Huff collected a team-best nine kills while finding seven digs and finishing with a perfect 10-10 serving night. Riley Bears led the Comets with 15 assists.
Ella Jirak was 12-12 serving for Van Buren County (8-14, 2-5 SEI south) with six digs, three kills, two block assists and a solo block. Jaelyn Boley had four kills, two block assists and a dig.
Kalyn Tuttle was 4-4 serving with a kill and an assist for the Warriors. Brooklyn Cormier had six digs, an assist and was 2-3 serving while Holly Spees added a dig.
Mediapolis 25-25-25, Pekin 14-14-16
MEDIAPOLIS — Kaydlyn Johnson led the Panthers with 10 digs and a pair of ace serves in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division loss.
Josie Wolter led the Bullettes with 17 kills and a block at the net. Emma Phillips led Pekin at the net with eight kills while Erika Coleman collected nine assists.
Pekin (5-6, 2-3 SEI north) hosts Wapello on Tuesday.
Central Decatur 17-25-25, Moravia 25-14-12
LEON — Carlee Hamilton frustrated the attack of the Mohawks, collecting 14 digs for the Cardinals in a non-conference comeback win on Tuesday.
The loss drops Moravia to 5-10 on the season.