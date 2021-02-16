DONNELSON — Whether or not the Van Buren County boys basketball team would even play a postseason game was very much in question.
It could have been an ugly end for the Warriors, who finally returned to the floor after being forced into an unexpected 25-day break between games due to COVID-19. Back on the floor for the first time in over three weeks, Van Buren County nearly made the most of the opportunity taking the Hawks down to the wire with a chance to avoid a winless season.
Dylan Stuecker led Central Lee in the Class 2A district tournament opener with 24 points, hitting five shots from 3-point range as the Hawks held off the Warriors in overtime to earn a 71-64 postseason win.
Jaxon Betker added 18 points for the Hawks while Kaleb Sanders recorded a double-double in the overtime victory with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Van Buren County outscored the Hawks 17-9 in the second quarter, opening a 26-20 halftime lead.
Van Buren County ends the season with a winless record of 0-14, but lose just two seniors (Lane Davis, Treyton Bainbridge) while returning four regular starters (Jackson Manning, Wyatt Mertens, Owen Loeffler, Anthony Duncan) next season. Central Lee (7-14) heads to West Burlington on Thursday for the Class 2A district semifinals with the winner facing either Mediapolis or Pekin on Tuesday, Feb. 23, for a district championship.