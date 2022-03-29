CHARITON — Emma Zintz led the Centerville girls golf team to a season-opening win on Tuesday at Chariton.
Zintz fired a round of 54 for the Redettes at the Lakeview Golf and Country Club, edging Chariton junior Reagan Gall by two strokes in the nine-hole meet with the Chargers and Oskaloosa. Centerville posted a team score of 231, beating Chariton by 37 strokes and Oskaloosa by 47.
Centerville posted four of the top five individual scores in the meet. Brynn Bailey matched Gall with a round of 56, one shot ahead of Redette junior Gracie Moorman, while Bayleigh Stevens added a round of 64 to clinch the top team score for Centerville.
The Redettes return to the links for the team's first home meet of the season next Tuesday at the Appanoose Country Club. Centerville (2-0) will host Davis County, Moravia and Wayne in a quadrangular teeing off at 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Washington 3, Centerville 0
WASHINGTON — Greta Rothe scored a pair of goals while assisting on a third as the Demons shutout the Redettes in the season opener for both teams.
Centerville (0-1) will host the three-team Redette Tournament on Saturday morning. Ottumwa and Pella will compete in the round-robin tripleheader starting at 9 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
PCM 6, Sigourney-Keota 0
MONROE — Tyler Kuecker scored four goals for the Mustangs, who spoiled the debut of the Cobra soccer program on Tuesday.
S-K (0-1) will play the program's second-ever match on Thursday night at Central Lee.