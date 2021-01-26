OTTUMWA — The ruminants of Monday's winter storm led to more cancellations and postponements of area high school contests on Tuesday.

Among the events postponed includes:

• Ottumwa girl/boy basketball at Waukee. No reschedule date announced.
 
• Ottumwa girl/boy bowling at Des Moines East. Rescheduled for Feb. 2.
 
• Ottumwa wrestling at Des Moines East. Rescheduled for Feb. 4.
 
• Albia at Davis County girl/boy basketball. Rescheduled for Jan. 30.
 
• Fairfield girl/boy basketball at Keokuk. No reschedule date announced.
 
• Knoxville at EBF girl/boy basketball. Girls basketball is rescheduled for Jan. 28. Boys basketball is rescheduled for Jan. 30.
 
• EBF wrestling at Chariton. No reschedule date announced.
 
• Pekin boys basketball at Columbus. No reschedule date announced.
 
• Van Buren County girl/boy basketball at WACO. Rescheduled for Jan. 27.
 
• Iowa Valley at Sigourney girl/boy basketball. Rescheduled for Feb. 5.
 
• Centerville girl/boy basketball at Clarke. Rescheduled for Feb. 5.
 
• Centerville boys swimming at Oskaloosa. No reschedule date announced.
 
• Seymour at Moravia boys basketball. Rescheduled for Jan. 27.
 
• Van Buren County, North Mahaska and Wayne at Moravia wrestling. No reschedule date announced.
 
• Sigourney-Keota at Pekin wrestling. No reschedule date announced.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you