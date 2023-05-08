OTTUMWA – Former Indian Hills softball All-American Kelly Uhde-Femali has been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, announced by the national office on Monday afternoon.
Uhde-Femali, a two-year member of the Warrior program from 1995-96, becomes the first Indian Hills Softball alum selected to the NJCAA Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Uhde-Femali is joined in the 2023 class by current Rock Valley College (IL) Head Coach Darion Monroe and current Indian River State (FL) Head Coach Dale Atkinson.
During an unprecedented run in her two seasons in Ottumwa, Uhde-Femali established new program records that still stand to this day. A two-time NJCAA First-Team All-American for the Warriors, Uhde-Femali helped lead Indian Hills to 104 wins and back-to-back region and district championships and two consecutive national tournament appearances. The Warriors placed ninth overall in 1995 and seventh in 1996.
Uhde-Femali garnered a bevy of prestigious honors along with the NJCAA All-American accolades. Uhde-Femali was twice named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) First-Team All-American squad, the 1996 Louisville Slugger All-Region Team, and was a two-time selection to the NJCAA All-Region 11 First-Team. Uhde-Femali was also selected to the 1996 NJCAA All-Tournament Team for her play at the national tournament.
More than two decades after her playing career concluded, Uhde-Femali sits atop the Indian Hills Softball record books in a number of categories. Uhde-Femali's lifetime batting average of .506 and 191 career hits are most all-time in Indian Hills history. The infielder also owns the most career RBI (177), doubles (50), slugging percentage (.946), and on-base percentage (.596). Uhde-Femali also ranks in the top-10 in 13 categories, including nine in the top-five.
An Ottumwa native, Uhde-Femali set multiple school records while earning all-state honors. For her efforts at Ottumwa High School, Uhde-Femali was inducted to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's (IGHSAU) Softball Hall of Fame in 2015.
Uhde-Femali was also inducted into the Indian Hills Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.
