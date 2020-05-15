EDDYVILLE — Unprecedented times have led to unprecedented issues for everyone to deal with around the world.
For Gerald Kramer, it has led to a problem most race tracks would love to have at any other time. As one of the few drag strips still open and operating in the Midwest, Eddyville Raceway Park has become a popular location for drivers looking to get on a track in 2020.
“We could have more racers than we can safely handle,” said Kramer, manager at ERP. “Obviously, we need to follow social distancing policies that are in effect and not get into a situation where we overwhelm ourselves.
“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever dealt with in my life. It’s just nuts.”
Kramer is the first to admit being able to open for competition is a good thing, especially considering how many events and activities have already been lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike most race tracks, the prospect of holding races without spectators has been much easier for EPR with just three major events on the track’s calendar considered ‘spectator-driven’ events.
“The first one of those is coming up May 29-30,” Kramer said, referencing the 2020 Funny Car Chaos Championship Tour which will be live-streamed on Pay-Per-View. “We should be able to pull that one off with the revenue coming in from the Pay-Per-View rather than from the gate we’d receive from the live spectators. It’s pretty innovative and I think it will work out well.
“That being said, there’s still the possibility we could open up for a percentage of spectators by that point.”
While turning away spectators has not been a problem for Kramer, turning away drivers has been an issue. With limited options, drag racers from across the country have turned to Eddyville hoping to race after two months with almost every sport including racing being shut down by COVID-19.
“If you look at a map of the United States, you drew a line from Interstate 70 in Missouri and Illinois north and drew a line from Interstate 35 east, I’ve got the only drag strip that is open,” Kramer said. “That has created a big, big problem. There’s two other tracks in northeast Iowa. One is in Black Hawk County, which has not allowed to open at this point because it’s considered a hot county. The other track has decided to hold off until June for multiple reasons.
“The states of Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin have also been under complete lockdown. There’s only one other race track in southern Illinois that filed a lawsuit to be able to open. Every racer in those states want to come to my track and I don’t have room for them all.”
Eddyville Raceway Park has been open since May 1, missing just two weeks of the season, and has followed every guideline to hold races. This weekend, EPR is hosting its first points race and has the capacity to have as many as 300 race rigs in the facility.
“I think I’d have twice that if I opened it up to everyone that wanted to race,” Kramer said. “You can’t deal with it at the gate. That’s not an option. I’m supposed to be a promoter and I’m de-promoting, or de-incentivising people to come to the track. Starting the points races has created a monster because all the other states are shut down.
“The first day we opened, I had a guy at the front gate that had towed seven-and-a-half hours to be there. There have been other complications in the past, but this new thing and trying to figure out how to tell drivers not to come is something no one has every dealt before.”
Eddyville Raceway Park limited entries point races being held this weekend and next weekend. Drivers that have been in ERP points (any class) in the last two years, have a reserved pit space for 2020 and live in Iowa will be permitted to race. Any other racer interested in racing at ERP on the May 16-17 or May 23-24 need to email Kramer at eddyvilleraceway@hotmail.com with the dates they are interested in attending or participating in.
“We will send a reply email letting them know if they can attend or if they can’t attend based on our formulas for total number of entries,” Kramer said. “This isn’t ideal program, but it is better than facing an unsafe overcrowding issue and having to turn racers away at the gate after they towed hours to get here.”
States including Iowa are beginning to loosen restrictions with some tracks across the Midwest beginning to finally open up. Kramer points to tracks in western Iowa and Missouri that have started to get back to the business of racing, giving drag racers across the country more options.
Hopefully, as the summer continues, even more tracks can open, giving more drivers more options to return to action.
“We feel for the tracks not being able to open and hope they can get open soon,” Kramer said. “It’s hard to turn away drivers. No one turns away business when their in business. It goes against everything you’ve ever done, but you have to do it. It’s better to make them (drivers) mad at me now than when they pull up to the gate and I don’t have any room to park them.
“Right now, our first obligation has to be to those racers that support ERP weekly or at least on a semi-regular basis. I think most of the drivers understand that.”