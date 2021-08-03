OTTUMWA – There was plenty of high-level softball played in the area during the 2020-21 season. From underclassmen pitchers gaining confidence in the circle, or proven veterans continuing to produce at a high level, there were many names to sort through to find the best the area had to offer.
It's time to find out who made the cut for the 2021 All-Courier Softball team:
Pitchers:
Carly Goodwin, Fr., Sigourney
Carly Goodwin wasted no time becoming a valuable member of the Savages this season. The freshman ace earned second-team all-state honors from the IGCA in Class 1A after leading the Savages to the state softball tournament. Goodwin went 22-4 this season in the pitching circle with a 0.67 ERA, 277 strikeouts and allowed opponents just 60 hits and a .088 combined batting average while also racking up a team-high 55 hits at the plate for the South Iowa Cedar League and 1A, Region 5 champions. Goodwin ended her freshman season second among 1A freshman with 0.67 ERA, while racking up the most strikeouts among 1A freshman and 5th in all of 1A, and allowing the second lowest opposing batting average at .088 in all of 1A.
Madeline Barker, Soph., Davis County
Madeline Barker earned first-team all-state honors in the Class 3A after leading the Davis County softball team in the pitching circle. Barker finished her sophomore season with a 17-7 record, racking up 232 strikeouts (5th highest in 3A and 4th highest among 3A sophomores) while posting a 1.79 ERA as Davis County finished the season ranked 14th in the state, going 21-8 while advancing to the Class 3A regional finals. Barker posted the 15ht best ERA in 3A and the 7th among 3A sophomores.
Ashlynn Sheets, Soph., Ottumwa
Ottumwa sophomore Ashlynn Sheets was the Bulldogs' go-to ace in the circle this season. Sheets earned third-team all-state honors in Class 5A and went 16-5 as a starting pitcher for the Bulldogs, posting a 1.69 ERA with 133 strikeouts in 120 innings, earning first-team All-CIML Metro conference honors. Sheets may have been a sophomore this season, but she held her own against some of the best in 5A and her season states show it. Sheets finished with the 11th best ERA in 5A, and the 4th best ERA among 5A sophomores. She tied for eighth in 5A and finished second among 2A sophomores with 16 wins. Sheets also finished 10th in 5A and third among 5A sophomores with 133 strikeouts.
Utility:
Mackenna Jones, Sr., Albia
The Albia senior showed her skills in the circle and at the plate for the Blue Demons this season. Jones finished second on the team with three home runs and third with 20 RBIs. The senior finished T6 among South Central conference seniors with her 20 RBIs, but made her way into the top half of the conference in the pitching circle as well. Jones closed out her final season with a 2.38 ERA, second among South Central seniors and finished first in wins with 16. Jones ranked 6th in all of the South Central in ERA and ended third in wins.
Catcher:
Kaylee Weber, Sr., Sigourney
Sigourney's lone senior, Kaylee Weber, earned third-team all-state honors after ending her impressive career as the catcher for the Savages. Weber led Sigourney with 36 runs driven in and four home runs as she led the Savages as the only area 1A school to the 1A state softball tournament. Weber and Sigourney closed out the season with a 5th place finish at the state tournament. Weber finished second on the team with 41 hits and had the most RBI in the South Iowa Cedar conference. Weber's bat put her in the top of the 1A and South Iowa Cedar leaderboards, finishing T27 in 1A with 36 RBI, 22nd among 1A seniors with a .427 batting average, 12th among 1A seniors with 36 RBI.
Infielders:
Hannah Simpson, Jr., Fairfield
Fairfield junior Hannah Simpson earned first-team all-state honors from the IGCA in Class 4A after leading the Trojans to a Class 4A regional final this season. Simpson led the Trojans to their ninth straight regional final with a team-best 60 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, nine homers and 64 runs driven in. Simpson finished T1 in 4A with 64 RBI, T9 in 4A with nine home-runs and was 23rd in 4A with a .458 batting average. Simpson paced the Southeast conference this season with her 64 RBIs.
Megan Lobberecht, Fr., EBF
Megan Lobberecht showed out as a freshman for the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets this season, leading the Rockets and multiple 1A categories with her stellar offense. She collected a team-leading 58 total hits, was selected as a second-team all state pick as a freshman and finished third among 3A freshman with a .450 batting average. Lobberecht was one of the best freshman in Class 3A at the plate, finishing 2nd among 3A freshman with 45 RBI.
Emalee Davis, Sr., EBF
The Rockets had a powerhouse of offensive talent this season, but senior Emalee Davis proved to be one of the best in a dangerous lineup. Davis scored a team-best 52 runs for the Rockets and was a second-team all state selection. Davis was second on the team with 57 hits along with a .444 on-base-percentage. The senior proved her worth on the base paths too, leading the South Central conference and T20 in 3A with 23 stolen bases. Her .422 batting average ranked 6th in the in South Central.
Claire Mathews, Sr., Centerville
Claire Mathews closed out her high school softball career at Centerville earning Class 3A First-Team All-State honors. The future Indian Hills Warrior led the young Redettes with 13 doubles, four home runs, 17 runs driven in, 60 total bases, a .412 batting average, a .485 on-base percentage and a .706 slugging percentage. Mathews had the highest batting average on Centerville Mathews T15 in 3A with 13 doubles.
Outfielders:
Danica Workman, Sr., Albia
Danica Workman, a four-time state qualifier and top returning hitter from Albia's 2020 state championship team, finished her high school softball career earning 3A third-team all-state honors. Workman posted a .323 batting average, a .411 on-base-percentage and tied for the team lead with nine walks in her senior season for the Blue Demons.
Coty Engle, Soph., Fairfield
Coty Engle earned second-team all-state honors after an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans. Engle led Fairfield with 62 runs scored, 45 singles, 38 walks, a .518 batting average and a .647 on-base percentage at the plate while going 17-6 in pitching circle with a 3.28 ERA and 170 strikeouts. Engle was 7th in 4A with her .518 average and T2 in 4A with 62 runs. The sophomore showed her ability to get on base effectively, finishing 3rd in 4A with a .647 OBP and 2nd in 4A with 38 walks.
Player of the Year
Chelsey Huff, Sr., Van Buren County
Van Buren County senior Chelsey Huff earned second-team all-state honors in Class 2A after helping guide the Warriors to a program-best 22 single-season wins. In the pitching circle, Huff went 14-5 with 165 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings and a 1.16 ERA while leading the team at the plate in total hits (42), doubles (16), home runs (five, tied with teammate Aly Campbell), 36 RBIs, a .506 batting average, a .516 on-base percentage and a .880 slugging percentage. T19 in 2A with .506 average. The Van Buren County senior finished 3rd in 2A with a 1.16 ERA and 9th in 2A with 165 strikeouts. Huff has been a steady force for the Warriors in her high school softball career and has led the Warriors to plenty of success.
Coach:
Zach Dunlavy, Davis County
The Davis County Mustangs took a big step forward under head coach Zach Dunlavy this season, just two years removed from an 11th straight losing season. The Mustangs completed their first 20-win season since 2007-08 after ending the year 21-8 and made big steps towards becoming a force to be reckoned with in 3A.
Dunlavy was also named IGCA Class 3A Southeast All-District Coach of the Year.
The biggest strides throughout this season came after the Mustangs beat four teams ranked in the top 10 of Class 3A over the final two weeks of the season and return every starter going into the 2021 season, one in which Davis County is likely to start out as a top-10 team themselves. Davis County hit .308 as a team, the third best margin in the South Central, had the 6th best team ERA of 1.71 in all of 3A and the second best team ERA in the South Central.