MEDIAPOLIS — Van Buren County senior Isabel Manning has been named one of the 24 players that are invited to take part in the 27th annual Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic.
The match features the top high school senior volleyball players from Southeast Iowa and will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Mediapolis High School starting at 7 p.m. The cost of admission is $5 with a ticket required. There will be a live stream that will be available for those interested in watching the match.
Selected players were first nominated by their coach, placed on a ballot and then voted on by the varsity volleyball coaches of the Southeast Conference and Southeast Iowa Super Conference. The entire roster for 2020 includes:
— Burlington: Madison Bunton.
— Central Lee: Zoe Eschman, Mya Merchman, Abby Wellman.
— Fort Madison: Lauren Bailey.
— Holy Trinity: Taylor Crabtree, Katie Denning, Bailey Hellweg, Claire Pothitakis, Maria Rauenbuehler.
— Keokuk: Miracle Ailes.
— Lousia Muscatine: Kylee Sanders.
— Mediapolis: Josie Wolter.
— Mount Pleasant: Karsyn Lamm.
— New London: Marah Hartrick, Kyra Linkin, Sophie Reighard.
— Van Buren: Isabel Manning.
— WACO: Aubrianna Garnsey, Morgan Graber.
— West Burlington: Sydney Marlow.
— Winfield-Mount Union: Jenna Buffington, Kayla Edwards, Kyndal Townsley.
Coaches for the 2020 Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic will be Kent Bailey (Fort Madison), Jay Coble (WACO), Ken Speilbauer (Louisa-Muscatine) and David Pieart (Winfield-Mount Union).