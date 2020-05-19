AMES — For several years, Iowa State’s Cyclone Tailgate Tour came from town to town including several stops in Ottumwa.
In order to continue this popular event during these uncertain times surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the Iowa State Athletics Department has it will host a 2020 Virtual Cyclone Tailgate Tour on Wednesday. The yearly event that brings Iowa State coaches to various cities across the state will be bring those same coaches into living rooms for an entertaining, interactive fan experience beginning at 5 p.m.
The live broadcast of this family-friendly event is free and available for all Cyclone fans, including a special activity for all children watching. Fans can access the live event on cyclones.com, the Iowa State Athletics Facebook and Twitter (@CycloneATH) pages, or on Mediacom’s Cyclones.tv channel. The broadcast is produced in partnership with Anthony Travel and On Location Live.
John Walters, the play-by-play voice of the Cyclones, will emcee the event. Live interviews will be held with director of athletics Jamie Pollard, head football coach Matt Campbell, head men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm, head women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly, head volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch and head wrestling coach Kevin Dresser as well as other special guests.
Participants are encouraged to RSVP in advance for a chance to win prizes during the live show, including the opportunity for a virtual “meet and greet” with Pollard or one of the coaches. Fans can also submit a question for the live show when completing their RSVP.
Fans should wear cardinal and gold to show their Cyclone spirit and are encouraged to share photos of their virtual tailgates on social media while watching the show. Upload your photos to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and make sure to tag @CycloneATH with the hashtag #VirtualCycloneTour.
“The Cyclone Tailgate Tour is one of the best events our department hosts each year,” Pollard said. “We were disappointed the traveling event had to be postponed this season because we really enjoy visiting so many of our fans across the great state of Iowa. The good news is the inaugural virtual tailgate tour will provide our fans a great opportunity to still interact with our coaches and staff this spring.”
The 14th annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour was originally a six-day, 12-stop tour across the state of Iowa this May. However, due to the recent events surrounding COVID-19, the traveling tour was canceled for the health and safety of our staff, coaches and fans.