OTTUMWA – Ottumwa will be hosting the 14-Year-Old Babe Ruth World Series Aug. 14-21, 2021. Volunteers from the community are being sought to help make the event a success.
World Series organization is well underway, and the organizing team consists of a broad base of community organizations, including:
– Ottumwa Babe Ruth.
– Greater Ottumwa Convention and Visitors Bureau.
– Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress.
– City of Ottumwa.
– Wapello County.
– Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation.
– Ottumwa Public Schools.
The Babe Ruth World Series returns to Ottumwa, which hosted the 13-year-old tournament in the summer of 2016. The tournament attracts teams from throughout the country and will provide a substantial economic impact for local businesses and the community as a whole.
The World Series will also provide Ottumwa with an opportunity to showcase all the positive attributes of the city to the entire country. To this end, the World Series Organizing Committee is seeking volunteers to help in one of these five divisions:
– Operations Division (concessions, tickets, transportation and personnel).
– Headquarters Division (headquarters, welcome center, information, reservations and registration).
– Marketing Division (souvenirs and marketing).
– Facilities Division (medical, parking, traffic, safety, facilities, press box).
– Public Relations Division (events and media coordination).
The success of the event will be predicated on participation not just from organizations but from the entire community. To volunteer, e-mail Sean Flattery at sflattery@rwpd.org.