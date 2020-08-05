ELDON — Sometimes, you have to face the best to become the best.
The Cardinal baseball team got an up-close look at the best team in Class 2A in the final game of a historic 2020 season for Rick Scott’s squad. Van Meter ended the state tournament dreams of the Comets with a 12-2 win in the substate finals before capping a second straight run to a state championship last week, winning 6-0 over Des Moines Christian this past Saturday in the championship game.
The Bulldogs allowed just two runs in 22 innings at state. Cardinal got two runs against Van Meter with just one swing in the substate final when Dawson Lewis clobbered a two-run homer off Anthony Potthoff, who went on to pitch nearly 14 scoreless innings at state allowing just four hits and striking out 21 batters along the way.
It may not have seemed like much, but that blow by Lewis may have said as much about the 2020 Cardinal baseball season as any. The Comets were unwilling to back down against the best in the state and proved they can land a few shots of their own.
“We’ve advanced so far this season and we really came together as a family,” Comet junior Ryan Clark said. “We didn’t have a lot of chemistry as a team when the season began. We developed it as the season continued. I think that showed here at the end of the season. I think we proved that next year is our year.”
That’s right. The Comets faced the best in the state to end the 2020 baseball season. Rick Scott hopes his team wants even more of the best in the state in 2021.
“Out of the 19 players we had on the team this year, 14 of those players are coming back,” Scott said. “It’s a young team that improved a lot this year. The sky is the limit with this group. They can take it another step if they want to.”
Cardinal finished the abbreviated 2020 campaign playing some of the program’s best baseball of the past decade. After a 1-3 start, the Comets won nine games in a row including a 6-2 win at previously-unbeaten Central Lee and a 6-2 come-from-behind win over South Central Conference champion Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in the 2A, District 11 title game.
“This has been a great group of guys that did everything I asked them to do,” Scott said of the 2020 Cardinal baseball team. “Sometimes, it wasn’t easy. We stuck together as a team. We went out and we knew we were going to battle every night.
“I tell the players all the time not to worry about the other team. Let’s just focus on playing our game. They bought into it. We won nine in a row and were really playing well at the right time of the year.”
While the pitching remained steady for the Comets in 2020, producing a 2.57 staff ERA after recording a 2.56 ERA in 2019, Cardinal improved defensively with a .920 fielding percentage, up from an .864 mark last season. That improvement in the field allowed pitchers like Jentry Arbogast and Landon Becker to flourish in postseason play as the two allowed just two runs in 21 innings with each pitcher throwing complete-game shutouts (Becker against Pella Christian and Arbogast against Davis County) on the way to the district title, where Arbogast came on in relief of Becker to strike out 11 EBF batters in 4 2/3 innings as the Comets rallied from an early 2-0 deficit.
“Playing since my freshman year and seeing the team grow so much has been awesome to be a part of,” said Clark, who had a two-run single against EBF that put Cardinal on top for good. “Being able to watch the team grow and finally click together has been an awesome ride to be a part of.
“I think we definitely proved a lot of people wrong,” freshman Maddux Jones added. “Being Cardinal, I think there are a lot of people that underestimate us.”
Being underestimated might have been proven this past week with the release of the statewide all-district teams by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. The Comets were shutout from Class 2A’s Southeast District despite a 10-4 record while Davis County and EBF, two teams Cardinal beat in postseason play, had a combined seven players selected to the all-district team.
“One thing you have to do is you have to earn respect. I think we made steps in that direction this season,” Scott said. “Teams, I think, know who Cardinal is now. We’re a team that’s going to be in games all the time. We’re going to battle you all the way through and we’re going to give 100 percent effort all the time.”
This season was a step forward for the program, not only producing a third straight winning record under Scott but also coming within a win of making the dream of qualifying for state a reality. With a majority of the team returning in 2021, Scott knows the hard work will have to continue throughout the offseason if the sea of Comet red is to ascend on Principal Park for the 2021 state baseball tournament.
“It’s very hard when you lose at the end of the season to look your team in the eye, but the main point I wanted to make to everyone was to not hang their heads. What they accomplished this year is a big accomplishment for Cardinal baseball moving forward,” Scott said. “You can’t just start in May and think you’ll be playing really good baseball in the middle of July. It’s going to take some offseason work. The kids are going to have to put in that time, but they will.
“I can’t be any prouder of our seniors this season and what they accomplished, being a part of three straight winning seasons. They’re a big part of why this program has turned things around. They’re always welcomed back. They’re a big part of the tradition we hope to keep building on in the seasons to come.”