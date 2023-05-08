Warrior men place third at regionals, win three titles

COUNCIL BLUFFS – Behind a number of record-breaking performances and region titles, the Indian Hills men's track and field squad placed third overall at the 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Region XI Outdoor Championship.
The Warriors took home a pair of individual region championships to go along with a relay title performance. Sophomore All-American Rivaldo Marshall became a four-time NJCAA Region XI champion after taking the 800-meter event while Traunard Folson captured the 100-meter region title. The men's 4x400-meter relay squad cruised to the region title to sweep the indoor and outdoor events.
As a team, the Warriors scored 116 team points to place third overall behind team champions Iowa Western Community College and second-place Iowa Central Community College. The Warriors saw 16 top-five performances on the day to go along with two region records and four school records.
Marshall once again left his mark on the grand stage as the 2023 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Track Athlete of the Year captured his fourth region title with a record-breaking performance. Marshall won the 800-meter run in a time of 1:47.35, a new NJCAA Region XI record and the eighth-fastest 800 time in NJCAA history.
Along with Marshall's performance, teammate Tyrice Taylor took home second place in the event, just behind Marshall with a time of 1:47.58, the ninth-fastest time in NJCAA history.
The 800m event was dotted with Warrior competitors as Roneldo Rock placed fifth overall with a time of 1:51.03 followed by Cole Reinders who placed sixth in a time of 1:52.46. The four 800 marks on Saturday now claim four of the top five times in school history.
Folson, who placed second overall in the 100-meter preliminary round, edged Iowa Central's Ayomide Oyetunji in the championship race with a time of 10.49 seconds to claim the individual title and score 10 team points for the Warriors.
The men's 4x400 relay squad consisting of Chris Johnson, Taylor, Ke'vontae Walls-Burdine and Marshall shattered the previous region championship record with a time of 3:06.3 to win the title by more than seven seconds. The quartet topped the previous region record, held by the Indian Hills 2021 squad by more than two seconds.
Sophomore Dean Clarke posted a school record 51.49-second mark in the men's 400-meter hurdles to place second overall. Clarke's time topped the previous NJCAA Region 11 mark by 0.15 seconds to set a new Indian Hills standard and break his own previous record by more than a full second. The mark is currently fifth in the nation.
Teammate Damien Lewis finished behind Clarke with a strong fourth-place showing to place for the Warriors. Lewis clocked a time of 54.46 seconds, a national qualifying mark.
Johnson led the Warriors in the men's 400-meter dash with a new personal best time to place second overall. Johnson boasted a time of 46.8, the first sub-47 second performance of his Indian Hills career.
The Warriors also posted a strong showing in the men's 4x100-meter relay. The quartet of D'Eric Smith, Folson, Nehemiah Ray and Khalid Hornsby clocked a time of 40.25 seconds to score eight team points for the Warriors.
The Warriors saw a pair of third-place individual finishes. C.J. McFerrin placed third overall in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.55 seconds after posting a new school-record time of 14.37 in the qualifying round.
Woyn Chatman served as the Warriors' top representative in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.3 seconds to place third overall, tying a personal best performance this year. Folson placed fourth in the event followed by Hornsby's fifth-place showing.
Logan Soedt boasted a fourth-place finish in the men's 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:48.33, the freshman's third-best performance of the season to score five team points for the Warriors. Joge Becerra tallied a personal best mark in the men's 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:11.37.
Freshman Isaiah Valentine was the Warriors top performer in the jumps events with a fifth-place finish in the long jump. Valentine posted a mark of 6.97 meters.
