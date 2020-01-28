Alexis Jirak

School: Van Buren County.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Basketball.

Other activities: Volleyball, track, softball, high school play and community play.

Parents: Kurt and Tonja Jirak.

Favorite television show: One Tree Hill.

Favorite movie: Field of Dreams.

Favorite actor: Tom Cruise.

Favorite team: Oklahoma Sooners.

Favorite athlete: Sydney Romero.

Favorite food: Spaghetti.

Favorite restaurant: Arandas.

Favorite vacation spot: Orange Beach, Alabama.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Earning Academic All-Conference honors.

Biggest influence: My mom.

When did you first get interested in basketball: In third grade.

What do you like most about basketball: Getting to play with my friends.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Graduate college and get a masters degree in accounting.

Future plans: To attend the University of Northern Iowa to major in accounting.

