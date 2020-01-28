School: Van Buren County.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Basketball.
Other activities: Volleyball, track, softball, high school play and community play.
Parents: Kurt and Tonja Jirak.
Favorite television show: One Tree Hill.
Favorite movie: Field of Dreams.
Favorite actor: Tom Cruise.
Favorite team: Oklahoma Sooners.
Favorite athlete: Sydney Romero.
Favorite food: Spaghetti.
Favorite restaurant: Arandas.
Favorite vacation spot: Orange Beach, Alabama.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Earning Academic All-Conference honors.
Biggest influence: My mom.
When did you first get interested in basketball: In third grade.
What do you like most about basketball: Getting to play with my friends.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Graduate college and get a masters degree in accounting.
Future plans: To attend the University of Northern Iowa to major in accounting.