Warrior Profile: Dylan Richardson

School: Van Buren County.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Golf.
Other activities: Baseball and football.
Parents: Holly and Corry Richardson.
Favorite television show: The Office.
Favorite movie: Interstellar.
Favorite actor: Christian Bale.
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese.
Favorite restaurant: Pizza Hut.
Favorite vacation spot: Northern Minnesota.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in golf: During my sophomore year.
What do you like most about golf: Chilling with the boys.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Shoot even par.
Future plans: Way too much college.
