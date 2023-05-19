Warrior Profile: Dylan Richardson

School: Van Buren County.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Golf.

Other activities: Baseball and football.

Parents: Holly and Corry Richardson.

Favorite television show: The Office.

Favorite movie: Interstellar.

Favorite actor: Christian Bale.

Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese.

Favorite restaurant: Pizza Hut.

Favorite vacation spot: Northern Minnesota.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in golf: During my sophomore year.

What do you like most about golf: Chilling with the boys.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Shoot even par.

Future plans: Way too much college.

