Warrior spikers enter season as top-20 team

OTTUMWA — The speed of the game.
Kiley Heller is enjoying flying around the court chasing down volleyballs hit with much more pace. The former Ottumwa Bulldog standout has been more than happy throwing herself around the court throughout the preseason as she prepares for her freshman season with the Indian Hills Warriors, who kick off another season full of promise on Friday at Iowa Western's Reiver Classic.
After shining as a libero, earning first-team all-conference honors for Ottumwa being voted the team's defensive leader award, Heller is enjoying testing herself against players at a higher level. Such was the case on Monday at the Penn Activity Center where IHCC faced three very different teams in NJCAA Division II hopeful Iowa Central, William Penn's junior varsity team and the varsity squad for the William Penn Statesmen during a four-team preseason scrimmage.
"The difference from high school to here is that you have to play with a lot more confidence," Heller said. "There are better players. They're faster. You just have to have more confidence. I was nervous when I started off, but once I got going and got into the game, it was a lot of fun."
Indian Hills has put in plenty of work this week preparing for their first four matches of the regular season. Besides playing eight sets at William Penn, winning six including a four-set split with the varsity squad of the Statesmen, IHCC made a trip to Des Moines on Tuesday to test themselves in a scrimmage against the Drake Bulldogs before making a stop through to pick up some time on the court at Grand View University.
"It's not just about getting out there on the court against a different opponent. It's about testing ourselves against very different teams at different levels of the sport," IHCC head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel said. "The main thing I wanted to see from our girls is I don't want to be that team that just battles to 19 points then stops. If serve-receive is there and we can execute, we're going to be just fine. We've got all the hitters it's going to take to get it done."
The Warriors enter the 2022 regular season ranked No. 19 in the preseason National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball poll. Having fallen one set short of the national tournament each of the past two seasons, IHCC is expecting to be in the hunt once again this year to be one of the country's top teams.
Indian Hills made strides on Monday at William Penn. After dropping 25-20 and 25-19 sets to WPU's varsity team, IHCC showed the grit and determination to win a pair of tough sets against the junior varsity Statesmen using two key digs to keep late points alive in a 25-23 and 25-22 wins before winning 25-21 and 25-20 in an impromptu rematch with the William Penn varsity squad.
"The girls ended up trusting each other. We've had the opportunity to play each other during practice, but in live competition the ball comes at you differently and you have to be able to trust each other to do your job," Michel said. "There have been a few nerves, but they haven't lasted long. We've been settling in as these (preseason) matches have gone along. It's just a matter of the girls getting to know each other and know the strengths and weaknesses of each other out there on the court."
The Warriors finished last season 20-12 overall and fell in a five-set thriller to Missouri State University-West Plains in the NJCAA Midwest District Championship for the second consecutive year. Indian Hills opened up the season with a 12-1 record and victories over two nationally ranked opponents to start last season and earn a national ranking as high as No. 11 in the nation.
The 2022 schedule for the Warriors proves to be one of the toughest in the nation as Indian Hills will square off against seven of the top 12 teams in the preseason national poll for a total of 11 matches. The Warriors will take on Iowa Western in a pair of conference matches, including a home date at the Hellyer Center on Sept. 14.
The Warriors will also take on No. 2 New Mexico Military Institute on August 26, No. 3 Missouri State-West Plains twice, No. 5 Butler Community College (KS) twice, No. 10 Northeastern Junior College (CO) on Sept. 9, No. 11 Salt Lake Community College (UT) on August 27, No. 12 Jefferson College (MO) twice.
"We've come a long ways already as a team and I think we'll come even further before the season is over," Heller said. "I love this. You can't look away from the game even for a second even when you're on the sidelines. You are so into everything going on the court and off the court. You're always into everything when you're part of this team."
Action gets underway for the Warriors this weekend at the Reiver Classic in Council Bluffs, IA. Indian Hills will take on Hutchinson Community College (KS) and Casper College (WY) on Friday before taking on Butler and Jefferson on Saturday. The Warriors first home contest is set for August 23 at the Hellyer Center vs. Southeastern Community College.
