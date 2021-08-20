OTTUMWA – Just over four months after having a pandemic-delayed 2020 season end one point short of a second straight national tournament berth, the Indian Hills volleyball team returned to the court to start the official 2021 season on Friday.
Indian Hills is taking part in four matches on the home floor of their biggest rival, opening Friday with the first two of four matches at the Iowa Western Reiver Classic. The Warriors battled a pair of ranked rivals, knocking off to No. 11 Northeastern 25-22, 22-25, 25-19 and 26-24 dropping a tough five-set battle with fourth-ranked Utah State Eastern 21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17 and 15-9, closing out nearly 10 hours of volleyball at the Kanesville Arena.
The Warriors are coming off of the unique spring season where the team made a thrilling run to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Midwest District B Championship match, falling in five sets to eventual national tournament participant Missouri State-West Plains. Indian Hills completed the season with a 14-9 overall record.
Head coach Lyndsey Michel, entering her 10th season at the helm of the Warriors sees a group of contributors on this year's roster that has potential for something greater than a runner-up finish.
"We've got a lot of high level players that are consistent in what they do," Michel stated. "We're tall and long blocking wise. Our front and back rows are both solid. They're going to make my job hard this year."
With a strong group of returners, Michel's squad has plenty of experience in multiple areas. Libero Anja Vranic returns after a strong freshman where she led the team in digs.
"Defensively, Anja will make a huge impact for us," Michel said of Vranic, who is following in the footsteps of her older sister, Iva. "She did a great job for us last year. With a year under her belt now, we'll be stronger defensively than we have been in many years."
The Warriors bring back a strong offensive presence in Precious Daley, a first-team NJCAA All-Region XI selection, and Jarolin de los Santos. The two combined for 374 kills on the year.
"Jarolin and Precious bring solid offensive power to the front row," Michel said. "We're looking forward to both of them having big years for us."
Along with the team's loaded sophomore class, a series of newcomers, both freshmen and transfers, are set to make an impact for the Warriors.
"Our freshman class has meshed well all preseason," Michel added. "They bring ball control to the team and they look to have that chemistry in play."
The Warriors add three transfers in Brooke Amann (South Dakota State University), Haleigh Hadley (Iowa State University) and Melodee Schulte (Southeastern Community College) who look to make solid contributions on the year. One year removed from a national tournament appearance, the Warriors have added key pieces to their puzzle for the upcoming year.
Indian Hills has been selected by conference coaches to finish second in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) for this year behind defending NJCAA DI National Champion Iowa Western. The two teams will play twice this year, but the Warriors make three trips to Council Bluffs overall that includes a pair of in-season tournaments.
The Warriors (1-1) will be back in action on Saturday at the Reiver Classic, facing eighth-ranked Western Nebraska and Jefferson College in consecutive matches beginning at 11 a.m. Indian Hills welcomes DMACC for the home opener of the season on Tuesday, Aug. 24, starting at 6 p.m.