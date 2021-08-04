OTTUMWA – Indian Hills head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel has announced the team's upcoming 2021 schedule. The Warriors' competitive slate features a bevy of top National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) programs.
The Warriors will be tested from the get-go as the 2021 campaign begins with two consecutive matches against national tournament qualifiers from last season. The season opens up Aug. 20 vs. Northeastern (CO) and Western Nebraska on Aug. 21 at the Reiver Classic Tournament in Council Bluffs, IA. Both programs earned victories at the spring 2021 NJCAA DI National Tournament.
"Getting out on the road early and playing top competition gives us the chance to see what teams are made of coming off of last year," stated Michel. "After the unique spring season last year, every team will be challenged with a quick turnaround heading into this season. With our competitive schedule from start to finish, our goal is to be playing the highest level of volleyball and be where we need to be when postseason rolls around."
Michel's program opens up its home slate on Aug. 24 vs. DMACC at the Hellyer Center. The Bears are coming off a runner-up finish at the NJCAA Division II Region XI-B Championship. The Warriors make a trip to DMACC in Boone to take on the Bears on Oct. 18.
With two at-large berths at stake for the NJCAA DI National Tournament, the Warriors stacked their schedule with out-of-state competition against premier programs. Indian Hills heads to Yuma, AZ for five matches at the Arizona Western Tournament Aug. 26-28. The Warriors will also make trips to the Blue Dragon Invitational Sept. 17-18, hosted by national power Hutchinson (KS), and the Tyler Tournament Sept. 24-25 hosted by Tyler (TX), also a perennial national tournament qualifier.
While the out-of-state competition will test the Warriors, the team has its sights set on in-state and conference rival Iowa Western, the 2021 NJCAA DI National Champions. The first matchup between the two powerhouse programs comes at the Hellyer Center on Sept. 22. The Reivers will host Indian Hills for a critical conference match in Council Bluffs on Oct. 20. Along with the season-opening Reiver Classic Tournament, the Warriors will make another trip to Reiver Arena Oct. 15 for the Dennis South Memorial Classic against New Mexico Military and Monroe (NY).
Other key dates for Warrior fans to mark include the Iowa-Missouri Challenge in Marshalltown, IA Oct. 1-2, the Highland Triangular vs. Highland (KS) and Butler (KS) on Oct. 8, and a home date with in-state DII foe Kirkwood on Oct. 22.
The Warriors will also take on conference opponent Marshalltown at the Hellyer Center on Sept. 15 before venturing to Marshalltown to take on the Tigers Oct. 13.
Postseason play is set for Nov. 5-8 with the NJCAA Midwest District Tournament. Made up of NJCAA Regions 11 (IA), 16 (MO), and 24 (IL), the top two programs from the District Tournament will earn berths to the 2021 NJCAA DI National Tournament Nov. 11-13 in Hutchinson, KS.