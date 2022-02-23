CENTERVILLE – The Indian Hills women's wrestling program made history once again over the weekend.
The Warriors became back-to-back Junior College National Championship (JCNC) Team and Dual tournament champions. The second-year program also had four individual national champions crowned and 13 wrestlers that earned All-American honors.
Indian Hills followed up on Sunday with the team duals National Championship, defeating Big Bend Community College 35-20 in the semifinal round and host Umpqua 33-19 in the championship round.
The Warriors rolled into the Oregon community of Roseburg as the favorite to repeat after going undefeated during the regular season. The Warriors earned All-America status in eight different weight classes to score 164.5 team points to finish ahead of Umpqua by 26.5 points to repeat as the National Champions.
As the top seed at 101 pounds, Mya Turnmire took home the individual title in the lightweight class by scoring a tech fall in the semifinal round and a 10-2 decision in the championship. Turnmire, who placed third overall in the 109-pound weight class at the national championships a year ago, earned her second-career All-America honor.
Kennedy Shropshire claimed this year's 109-pound national title for IHCC, upendeding Warrior teammate Malachite Chunn with an 11-0 tech fall in the championship. Shropshire, the No. 2 seed, scored two falls on her way to the title while Chunn placed second overall to earn All-American honors. Sophomore Chloe Clemons earned her second All-American honor as a Warrior after placing fourth.
In perhaps the most competitive class of the tournament, sophomore Heaven-Leigh Jackson became the first-ever back-to-back national champion in the history of women's junior college wrestling claiming the 116-pound title. After winning the 109-pound national title as a freshman, Jackson defeated Indian Hills teammate Jamesa Robinson with an 8-4 decision. Robinson took home silver medal honors for the Warriors.
Sophomore Kari German became an All-American for the first time for the Warriors after placing third overall at 123 pounds. German scored three pins in the consolation rounds to claim bronze medal honors. Angelique Torres placed fifth overall in the class while Liannette Ortiz finished sixth.
Coming off a second-place finish a year ago, Alondra Rosado Martinez claimed the national title at 136 pounds with a 6-0 decision in the championship bout. Rosado Martinez also scored a tech fall and a pin along the way to winning the individual championship. Teammate Celeste Tellez placed third overall in the weight class to earn All-American honors for Indian Hills.
Ginamarie Ayala finished third at 143 pounds, earning All-American honors for the second straight year. Ayala scored an 11-0 tech fall in the third-place match to repeat as an All-American.
Sofia Rubio, the 191-pound champion a year ago, placed fourth overall this year to repeat as an All-American. The Warriors received a pair of All-Americans at the 235-pound weight class as Cendessa Krus placed second overall and Destinee Banks placed third.
Indian Hills used three pins from Shropshire, Martinez, and Lynexa Adams to secure the win over Big Bend on Sunday to open the national dual tournament. Each of the three pins came n less than two minutes, including 47 seconds for Shropshire and 58 seconds for Adams.
Looking to repeat as team dual National Champions, the Warriors came out in full force in the title match against Umpqua. Turnmire, Shropshire, Jackson, and Robinson all secured falls to stake a 20-0 lead early on for the Warriors. Martinez scored a fall followed by a decision from Tellez to round out the scoring for Indian Hills. Three victories in the heavyweight classes were not enough for Umpqua as Indian Hills claimed its second consecutive JCNC Team Dual National Championship.
The Warriors return home with a bevy of hardware to add to their collection. Along with the two team national titles and the four individual national champions, head coach Cole Spree was awarded the Coach of the Year honor for guiding the Warriors to an undefeated dual record on the year and the multiple national titles.