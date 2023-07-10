SANTIAGO, CHILE – The Indian Hills women's wrestling team continued to excel on the national stage this summer as a pair of student-athletes brought home hardware from the U20 Pan American Championships in Chile.
Returning sophomore Shammilka Miranda Diaz and incoming freshman Angelica Vicente earned medals in their respective weight class to represent Puerto Rico on the national stage. Miranda Diaz took silver in the 53-kilogram bracket while Vicente earned bronze in the 55-kilogram division. Puerto Rico placed seventh overall among the 12 participating nations.
Miranda Diaz, a 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Women's Wrestling National Champion in the 116-pound weight class in March, posted a 3-1 record at the Pan American games with victories over wrestlers from Brazil, Mexico, and Canada. Miranda Diaz scored a fall in the opening round before closing out the tournament with a 13-6 victory.
Vicente, who has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Warriors for the upcoming season, posted a 2-2 record to place third overall for Team Puerto Rico. Vicente earned back-to-back victories to open the tournament, using a 9-6 win over an opponent from Canada and a tiebreaker victory over an opponent from Mexico.
Miranda Diaz an Vicente join fellow Warrior Eliana Bommarito who has represented Indian Hills on the national stage throughout the summer. Bommarito recently earned a spot on Team USA for the upcoming World Beach Games in Bali, Indonesia.
The Indian Hills Women's Wrestling team has captured three consecutive national championships, including its most recent title at the first-ever sanctioned NJCAA Women's Wrestling National Invitational.
