OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills Athletic Department will host First Responders Appreciation Month throughout the month of January.
Throughout January, all First Responders – firefighters, law enforcement officers, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians will receive free admission to Indian Hills Basketball and Wrestling events. Those associated with First Responder groups can show their professional ID at the box office prior to any contest to receive a free ticket. In addition, First Responders can claim physical tickets at select areas throughout the region, including the Ottumwa Police and Fire Departments, the Centerville Fire Department, and MercyOne Hospital.
"Our first responders go above and beyond every day to serve and protect our communities," stated Brett Monaghan, Indian Hills Vice President, Student Development & Operations and Athletic Director. "We have a lot of people to be thankful for, and this is just a small token of our appreciation."
The Indian Hills Athletic Department will also seek to recognize individuals who go above and beyond as First Responders in their community. Fans wishing to recognize an individual Frist Responder for their service can nominate here at https://indianhillsathletics.com/information/forms/first_responder.
The Warriors' home athletic events in the month of January include home basketball contests at the Hellyer Center on January 3 vs. Moberly Area Community College, January 7 vs. Kansas City Kansas Community College, January 21 vs Highland Community College (IL), and January 25 vs. Marshalltown Community College.
The Indian Hills Men's and Women's Wrestling programs will also host Iowa Central Community College at the Multi-Purpose Building in Centerville on January 25.
For questions, please contact Ricky Webster, Indian Hills Associate Athletic Director (ricky.webster@indianhills.edu)
