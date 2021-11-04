Warriors cheer on

OTTUMWA – Fans will be back in the stands on Friday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
They'll also be back in the stands out in Colorado, where the Indian Hills cheer and dance team will open the 2020-21 season. While the Warrior competition team heads west, the Indian Hills game day team will be back in Ottumwa cheering on the second-ranked IHCC men's basketball team in the season-opening Reed Overhead Doors Classic.
For the first time since March of 2020, the Warrior cheerleaders will be performing in front of packed stands. Sydney Schlarbaum, one of many IHCC cheerleaders that experienced both performing in front of hundreds of fans and performing in empty gymnasiums, certainly prefers the first option.
"I don't think the crowd realizes how much of a difference they make for us. When people are there, it feels like you truly have a purpose," Schlarbaum said. "It's really exciting to be able to come back this season and put smiles on the faces of people again."
Some of those smiles could be seen on Wednesday night during a showcase of routines for the upcoming season by the IHCC Cheer and Dance teams as part of a fundraiser at the Hellyer Center. Free will donations were accepted to help with the costs associated with the sport as fans, family members and fellow students got a glimpse of what the Warrior cheer and dance team is capable of heading into the new season.
"It was more of a chance for everyone to meet the members of the teams and put the season-opening routine on display in front of a crowd before they're in front of a bigger crowd this weekend in Colorado," Indian Hills head coach Cyndi Mellin said. "It also gave the kids that are staying to perform at both basketball games an opportunity to see what it's like when at least half the stands are filled. I think it'll be fun for those that came out for this performance to see us again before we head out to nationals in the spring."
The Indian Hills cheer and dance program is coming off something of a breakthrough year having won the program's first national championship last spring, closing out a season that was anything but normal. Teams battled throughout the year preparing for a season that was in question before it even started due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that would ultimately bring a sudden end to the 2019-20 season for Indian Hills just days before the team was headed out to compete at the 2020 nationals.
"That was so heartbreaking. We had the most tumblers we had ever had on the team. We were hitting pyramids that we hadn't hit prior to that year," Mellin recalled. "To not get to go to nationals and perform was devastating. Everybody gave up things that year. That was a big thing for us.
"That was going to be our first trip to compete in dance at nationals. There were girls that graduated that were hoping to be part of the program's first national appearance team and didn't get to do that."
The good news for the members of the IHCC Cheer and Dance program that returned last season was simply that there would be a season, and ultimately a national championship meet, that would be allowed to continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic still very much ongoing. It would truly be a season like no other for the squad, including the atmosphere at the home basketball games for the Warriors which would be held without any fans allowed inside the Hellyer Center.
"It was awkward to cheer when there's nobody here to cheer for," sophomore Emily Park said. "I'm not even sure if the people watching it from home could hear the music we were performing to. It was a lot more fun when a few fans were allowed in, but it still felt really empty."
Besides performing in empty arenas, cheering in the middle of a pandemic brought on other unique challenges. Routines by the IHCC athletes would have to be performed while wearing masks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a seemingly small inconvenience for some that can become a major obstruction is a sport like cheerleading that involves so much choreography and communication.
"Tumbling and stunting with a mask on can be really dangerous," IHCC sophomore Vanessa Schmeizer said. "They slip so easily. It can really throw a lot of things off during a routine."
Schmeizer would show incredible determination once Indian Hills finally made it to the 2021 Cheer Ltd Nationals at CANAM, performing in the both the Open Hip-Hop Elite competition and the Small Coed College team competition. In other words, Schmeizer had to perform both in a cheer routine and dance routine, keeping both routines in her head while finding a unique way to stay hydrated in a very brief period between routines.
"Due to COVID-19, there wasn't even any water that you could grab a cup or a bottle of," Schmeizer said. "I was literally drinking Coach Mellin's coffee between the routines. I had to run off the mat from cheerleading to dance and do two routines in about 17 minutes. It's very tough to keep all the stunts, cheers, tumbling and the dance with all sorts of movement to keep straight in a very short period of time."
Despite all the obstacles put in their path, including a late change that forced IHCC to totally redo their Hip-Hop routine with less than two weeks notice, the Warriors brought home third place in Elite Hip-Hop and the program's first national championship as the top intermediate I small school co-ed team in the competition. Mellin, who is in her seventh season at the helm of Indian Hills cheer and dance, could not be more proud of everything her squad has had to overcome.
"I've got a lot of cheerleaders that have probably never cheered before and had to look at doing some different things due to COVID-19," Mellin said. "It's all in how you look at it and you're attitude towards it. This is a unique class of athletes. I'm so proud of them. They've had to cheer in front of no fans with masks on. We're still following some extra protocols because we train at an off-campus facility. We still take temperatures on the way in and do extra cleaning. The athletes take care of that stuff.
"I'm thrilled with the support we've received for our program. I honestly think that we will earn a higher point total at nationals this year. There will be more teams back competing this year, so it may not be quite high enough to bring home another national title this spring, but you never know."