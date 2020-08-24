WAYLAND — New faces on the court. New faces off the court.
The first night of the high school volleyball season featured a winning start for Abby Manning as head coach of the Van Buren County Warriors. With her daughter, senior standout Isabel helping lead the way, VBC won two out of three matches at the season-opening WACO tournament beating Centerville 21-18, 21-19 in the third-place match on Monday.
“I was looking forward to this,” Abby Manning said of her debut as a high school head varsity volleyball coach. “This is a new group. Besides Isabel, Chelsey (Huff) and Ella (Jirak), none of our girls have seen the floor as varsity players. There were new faces in new positions. I honestly didn’t know what to expect. I saw a lot of things to be encouraged about. I saw a lot of things that we’re going to need to work on.”
The Warriors had to work hard to earn two wins in the first action for the Van Buren County volleyball program since taking the court for the first time in a state tournament last November. The eight-team tournament began with VBC edging out Pekin 21-17 and 21-18 in the head coaching debuts for both Manning and Panther coach Rusty Crabtree.
The Panthers finished 0-2 on the night, falling in three sets to Southeast Iowa Superconference north division rival Columbus 21-11, 10-21, 15-13 in one of two consolation matches. Erika Coleman led the Panthers with five serving aces, missing just one of 10 serves on the night, while Alli Bainbridge went 9-11 serving and recorded a team-high eight kills in the tournament.
“We knew there were going to be some mistakes made and that’s okay,” Crabtree said. “The girls are trying to do what I’ve been coaching them to do. The serving came out really well for us. We do need to work more on our passing. There were just little mistakes that we made throughout the night, but we’ll fix them. This is a good group of girls, good athletes and they’re out there trying to win.”
Pekin’s next opponent will be a Backyard Brawl battle on the hardwood next week against Sigourney, who like the Panthers went 0-2 on Monday at WACO. The Savages made great strides during the night, shaking off a 21-9, 21-6 loss to eventual tournament champion West Burlington and nearly knocking off Wapello falling 20-22, 21-10 and 16-14 as the Arrows rallied past a match point opportunity for Sigourney, scoring the final three points in the consolation contest.
“We were just looking for some consistency, but I’m glad with how we played and how well we competed,” Sigourney head volleyball coach Chris Carter said. “We didn’t give up. We came out really strong in the second set (against Wapello) and mixed up our line-up, running a 5-1 with Brookelyn (Hemsley) setting. I was really happy with Madelynn Hornback, our libero. She passed pretty well, especially on serve-receive.
“I think the mistakes we made were aggressive mistakes. I didn’t see anyone playing it safe. We’re in the net way too much. I think we gave up four points in that last match on net violations. That’s something we’ll have to clean up, but it’s early in the season and we’re still trying to figure things out.”
No team spent more time on the court at WACO on Monday than the Centerville Redettes, who played a pair of decisive third sets. After edging Wapello 21-16, 13-21 and 15-10, Centerville fought back valiantly against West Burlington erasing a match point in the second set before winning a 22-20 thriller to answer a 21-10 opening-set win by the Falcons, moving within one set of a spot in the championship match.
That would be the only set West Burlington would lose on Monday. After winning 15-8 in the decisive third set of the semifinal match, the Falcons swept WACO to clinch a 3-0 start to the season.
“I like how we competed at times. The consistency of competing across the board and finishing matches is still something we need to work on,” Centerville head volleyball coach Tom Hill said. “We came out with a lot of jitters against Wapello. I think we worked through that. West Burlington’s a high-quality team. That second set was probably our best set of the night.
“We played well in big spurts. I think the consistency is something we need to continue to work on. We just have to continue to compete for every point.”
Centerville (1-2) will join South Central Conference rival Davis County at East Marshall’s tournament on Saturday. Van Buren County (2-1) will have to wait until next week to return to the floor with West Burlington (3-0) providing the challenge for the Warriors in the SEISC south division opener for both teams.
“We’ll really work on the things we need to work on,” Manning said. “We’ll prepare for Sydney Marlow. She’s a good player. It’s a good start for us to get two out of the first three.”