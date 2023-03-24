HUTCHINSON, Kan. — At the end of 40 minutes, four points was the difference.
The Indian Hills Warriors’ season ended Friday in the semifinals of the NJCAA mens’ basketball tournament at the hands of Northwest Florida State College, 79-75.
Both teams have held the status No. 1 in the nation at some point over the course of the season. In November, they played with Indian Hills prevailing at home.
Friday's game functioned similarly to Indian Hills' Thursday night game, in which they had trailed by double figures against Odessa, Texas but ultimately came back late to take the win.
That game had overtime, but Friday's game was decided in regulation.
A layup by Florida State's Takai Simpkins tied the game at 54-54 with 11:17 to go in regulation. The teams trade barbs from there until IHCC pulled back out to an 8 point lead with 5:32 to go. From there, the Raiders went on 9-0 run capped by a Tavion Banks layup to take a 69-68 lead with just under three minutes to play.
Down the stretch, Indian Hills would trail by no more than four points, but was unable to retake the lead.
The Warriors had two men with double figures — Enoch Kalambay and Eddiea Tirado, both with 13. Don McHenry had 12 points while Trevion LaBeaux had 10.
The Indian Hills Warriors end the season as one of the last four teams standing in NJCAA Division 1, with a record of 29-5.
It's the seventh time in the program's history that they've finished the year in the top-four, and first time since 2014.
Northwest Florida State will take on John A. Logan College (Illinois) at 1 p.m. Saturday for the title. Indian Hills had beat both times in the regular season: 71-69 against John A. Logan on the road and 108-99 against Northwest Florida State at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.