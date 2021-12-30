MESA, AZ – Eighth-ranked Indian Hills scored a convincing 88-63 victory over Mesa Community College to claim third place at the 2021 Fiesta Bowl Junior College Shootout on Wednesday. The Warriors improved to 13-4 overall on the year.
One night removed from a hard-fought defeat to top-ranked Salt Lake Community College in the semifinal round, the Warriors ran away from the tournament host. After leading by five at halftime, the Warriors outscored Mesa 40-20 in the final 20 minutes to pick up its second win in three days in Arizona.
Sophomore Isaiah Marin, who grew up less than an hour away from the Theo Heap Gymnasium, was named to the All-Tournament team after a strong finish to the tournament for Indian Hills. Marin poured in a team-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Wednesday's win, finishing the three-day tournament averaging 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 71.4 percent from the floor.
Freshman Eddiean Tirado scored 13 for Indian Hills while connecting on a trio of three-point shots. Ahren Freeman came off the bench to chip in 10 points on 5-5 shooting to go along with five rebounds. Andre Harris made an impact off the bench for Indian Hills with nine points and five rebounds in 16 minutes of action.
The Warriors shot 47.7 percent from the floor, its best effort over the course of the three-day tournament. Indian Hills also boasted its best performance of the tournament from the three-point line and the free throw stripe in Wednesday's victory.
After a prime time battle Tuesday night against No. 1 Salt Lake where the Warriors fell 76-73, Indian Hills opened up Wednesday with a tightly-contested matchup against the tournament host. Mesa opened up with the early lead before a Davin Zeigler dunk tied the game at 13.
The Warriors quickly pulled away as Adetokunbo Bakare drained a three at the 11:36 mark for a 24-15 edge. Bakare finished the first half with a team-high eight points as the Warriors went into the break with a 48-43 advantage.
Marin's lay-up at the 12:58 mark of the second half gave Indian Hills a double-digit lead. The Phoenix native added a steal and fast break bucket with under five minutes to play, giving the Warriors a 78-59 lead.
Marin scored 10 of his team-high 17 in the second half to carry the Warriors to victory.. Indian Hills is now 5-1 all-time at the Fiesta Bowl Junior College Shootout, winning the 2017 tournament title.
Indian Hills is back in action at the Hellyer Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5. The Warriors welcome No. 14 (DII) Kirkwood to Ottumwa. Tip off at the Hellyer Student Life Center is set for 7 p.m.