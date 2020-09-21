LAKE RATHBUN — The name of the tournament and the name at the top of the leaderboard might have changed.
For Cyril Henault, there was a lot of things that ultimately remained the same on Monday at The Preserve Course on Lake Rathbun. The Indian Hills sophomore golfer made a late charge at winning the only home tournament of the fall for the second straight year only to come up one shot short of catching a Warrior teammate.
Just like Harry Doig did one year earlier, Max Hartmann ultimately had to secure a par on the 10th hole to lock up the individual title at The W, formally known as the Warrior Challenge. With Henault and fellow IHCC sophomore Harry Fearn having posted two-round scores of four-under-par, Hartmann played a stress-free final hole leading a tap in for par to close out a five-under-par two-round total of 139 pacing Indian Hills to a 20-shot win over Iowa Western in the Warriors third tournament and third win of the fall.
"I played well again. I'm glad I made another comeback on the second 18 holes," Henault said. "I didn't play as well as I wanted to during the first 18 holes. To come back and shoot five-under on the second 18 felt good.
"Congrats to Max. He played really well. I gave him my best shot. I just came up one shot short again, but that's golf. It's always tight at the end."
The battle for the individual title looked like a normal day of practice for the Warrior golfers with teammates pushing each other for the top score. While Hartmann's opening round of 68 (-4) ultimately helped lead to the freshman's first individual title at IHCC, several teammates made charges with five Warrior golfers producing top-six two-round scores and seven Warriors placing in the top 10.
That afternoon second-round surge helped the Warriors cruise to the team title. Already ahead by nine shots after the morning's opening round, IHCC went from four-under par (284) to 14-under (462) with a closing 10-under second round of 278 despite head coach John Mulholland noticing fatigue setting in on his team midway through the second round.
"I try to challenge my guys every day to finish off tournaments," Mulholland said. "We're trying to get the best out of everything we're doing every day. Making an effort to play well in that second round is a big task, but we talked about that before the round. We didn't waste any energy in the first round. Most of the guys are pretty tired, but that's because of all the hard work they put in. Playing 36 holes in one day is not easy at all."
Thomas Burou put together two consistent rounds of 71 and 70 to finish two shots behind Hartmann in foutrth place with a 141 (-3) two-round total. Antonie Sale, IHCC's top golfer entering the day, rebounded after opening with a 73 to finish with a 69 in the second round to match Iowa Western's Jacob Falk with a 142 (-2) tournament total. Jake Calhoun, playing individually for IHCC along with Henault, also posted a five-under second round total to finish tied for seventh at even-par (144) for the tournament.
"It's like this every day. In qualifying, you have to shoot under par just to make the team," Fearn said. "With everyone is playing this well consistently at the start of the year, I fully expect everyone to come out on our team and shoot under par. That's something everyone expects from themselves every day."
Hartmann worked his way around The Preserve a second time on Monday to finish at one-under par for the round and five-under for the tournament. Hunger on and off the golf course drove the IHCC freshman to the finish line.
"I thought about food a lot late in the round," Hartmann said. "I was definitely exhausted. All I tried to do was visualize a good shot every time I hit it."
Indian Hills will look for a fourth straight win at the Zach Johnson Invitational, hosted by Drake University. Action gets underway at Glen Oaks Country Club in West Des Moines on Monday, Sept. 28.