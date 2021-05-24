Warriors return to JUCO World Series

Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.