HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It wasn't pretty, but it doesn't always have to be.
Despite trailing by as many as 15 points during Thursday's quarterfinal game against the Odessa (Texas) Wranglers, the Indian Hills Warriors simply found a way in the closing minutes to force an overtime. And then in that overtime outscored Odessa 13-9 for a 79-75 victory.
"They made us uncomfortable," IHCC head coach Hank Plona told media after the game.
There was plenty about the game Warriors faithful may prefer to forget, but not among them was a 31-point effort by Enoch Kalambay to lead all scorers. The points only tell part of the story for the sophomore who played nearly 39 of 45 minutes and whose dunk in the closing seconds tied the game.
"I think we have the best player in the country," Plona said. "That's the standard for Enoch."
In the final six minutes of regulation, the Warriors found themselves down 61-46.
Ryan Myers was fouled on a successful jump shot, and converted the three point play. A minute later Eddiean Tirado found a jump shot to make the score 61-51 with just under five to go.
Myers added another jumper, and RJ Ogom made a put-back and-one to put the Warriors within five points with 3:15 to go in regulation.
A pair of free throws by Labeaux put Indian Hills a little closer. Then, with 1:35 to go in the second half Kalambay made a jump shot to put Indian Hills within just one point.
In the last 90 seconds of regulation, Indian Hills stayed close until a slam dunk by Kalambay with 11 seconds to go tied the game at 66-66. Kalambay missed a free throw, and Odessa missed a three-point try to send the game to overtime.
A minute into the overtime period, Ogom made a three-pointer. The Warriors would lead the rest of the way.
The win puts Indian Hills into the final four teams alive in NJCAA division 1 men's basketball contention. It's the Warriors' first semifinals appearance since 2014, when they finished the tournament second. They'll play Northwest Florida State at 7 p.m. Friday with a chance at a finals berth on the line.
There's been a lot of basketball played since Nov. 16, when then-No. 2 ranked Indian Hills welcomed then-No. 1 Northwest Florida State into the Hellyer Center. Indian Hills got the best of that matchup, 108-99.
I think we have the utmost respect for them, and my gut tells me they have the utmost respect for us, too," Plona said. "I think both teams are going to mentally play their absolute best and it'll probably be a 40-minute battle. With us having won the first game, I would think they'll be as motivated and inspired and really try to take it to us. We got to make sure we are the aggressive team. I want us to play with a chip on our shoulder like we lost the first game."
No. 1 seed John A. Logan (Illinois) and No. 12 Tallahassee (Florida) Community College are the other two teams in contention for the NJCAA title and will play at 5 p.m. Friday.
