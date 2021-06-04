EVANS, GA — In the debut for the Indian Hills women's soccer team on the national tournament stage, it was sophomore goal keeper Elani Mears that stood out.
Mears matched Kayla Tucker save for save in a pitch battle between the 12th-seeded Warriors and fifth-seeded Spartansburg Methodist on Friday morning as the two goalies combined for 17 saves in 110 minutes at Blanchard Woods Park. It was in the penalty kick shootout, however, that Mears clinched IHCC's first national tournament win stopping all four shots to clinch a 2-0 win in the shootout after the two teams played to a scoreless tie through 90 regulation minutes and a pair of 10-minute overtime periods.
Makayla Reed scored in the first round of the scheduled five-round shootout, giving IHCC a 1-0 lead. Mears made two more saves, preserving the one-goal Warrior edge, before Madison K. Meyer scored to move the Warriors within one stop or one goal of the win.
Mears, after making eight saves in the first 110 minutes, made her fourth save in the shootout. The Burlington-Notre Dame grad stopped Madison Stewart, clinching IHCC's first national tournament win.
Indian Hills (11-2-2) faces a must-win situation on the final day of pool play, facing top-seeded defending national champion Tyler Saturday morning at 9 a.m. The winning team will advance to the national tournament semifinals.