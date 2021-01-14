DES MOINES – The first weather-related postponements of 2021 impacted the Ottumwa High School bowling and boys swimming teams on Thursday.
The Bulldog swimmers had a scheduled quadrangular with Centerville, Oskaloosa and CIML Metro conference rival Des Moines Roosevelt called off due to impending winter weather that is scheduled to have a major impact in the northern, western and central portions of the state. The Ottumwa girls and boys bowling team, meanwhile, had its trip to compete at Des Moines East called off due to the same storm.
The Ottumwa bowling teams, both 4-0 on the season, have not competed since hosting Fairfield and Oskaloosa at Champion Bowl back on Dec. 15. The Bulldogs are next scheduled to compete at Val Lanes in West Des Moines on Tuesday against Dowling Catholic.
The Ottumwa boys swimming team, meanwhile, is next scheduled to compete at the Burlington Grayhound Invitational on Saturday morning. The Bulldogs improved to 8-0 on the season in duals by earning a 107-47 win at Des Moines Hoover on Monday in the first CIML Metro competition of the season.
Centerville, meanwhile, improved to 8-4 in duals this season with a 58-35 win at Burlington on Tuesday. John White swam 24.39 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle before beating out teammate Reece Sells with a 53.66-second swim in the 100-yard freestyle on Tuesday, leading the Big Reds to an eighth dual win.
Jobi Smith led a 1-2 finish for Centerville in the 100-yard backstroke, winning the race in 1:08.61 while Justin Walker placed second for the Big Reds in 1:19.2. Devin Myhr won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:09.73, beating out Burlington freshman John Cottrell by less than two seconds.