ELDON — It wasn't exactly the start to the postseason Cardinal head softball coach Sabrina Morrison had drawn up.
West Branch sophomore Lanie Meyer drove the fourth pitch thrown by Comet junior Nicoa McClure over the fence in left for a lead-off home run to open the Class 2A, Region 5 quarterfinal, giving the Bears a sudden 1-0 lead. It would be the only run McClure would give up, however, over seven innings as Cardinal answered back scoring a pair of the runs in the bottom of the first on the way to a 4-1 win on Tuesday night.
Kinsey Hissem started a two-out rally in the bottom of the first for the Comets, driving a pitch into left field for a double before coming home to score the tying run on an RBI single by McClure. Alexis Bissell, running for McClure, scored all the way from first base on an RBI double off the fence in right center by Ava Ferrell giving Cardinal the lead for good.
Summer LaRue singled and scored a run in the second inning for Cardinal as Emma Becker dropped in an RBI double into shallow left, opening a 3-1 lead. Ashlynn Patrick brought in the final run for the Comets, driving in Macy Grove with a two-out RBI single to right-center in the sixth.
Cardinal improves to 14-15 on the season and will head to top-ranked Iowa City Regina on Friday for the Class 2A, Region 5 semifinals. The Comets fell to the Regals two years ago in the regional finals, losing 5-4 in nine innings after taking a three-run lead into the bottom of the seventh.
"The girls are definitely fired up knowing how close they've come the last two years to making it to state," Morrison said. "They're ready. The experience in those pressure situations is helpful. We just need to get the hits together and put the runs on the board."
No. 1 (2A) Iowa City Regina 12, Pekin 0
IOWA CITY — Ashley Webb recorded her 500th career strikeout, striking out the side in each of the first two innings as the top-ranked defending state champions easily advanced past the young Panthers in the 2A, Region 5 quarterfinals.
Iowa City Regina will carry a 25-8 record into Friday's regional semifinal at home against Cardinal. Pekin ends the season with a final record of 1-20.
PREP BASEBALL
Iowa City Regina 3, Sigourney 2
SIGOURNEY — Jack Clark's two-out RBI double in the top of the fifth put the Regals ahead for good as the South Iowa Cedar League's eastern division champions were knocked off at home in the Class 1A, District 10 semifinals.
Reid Molyneux answered Clark's first RBI double of the night, driving in two runs in the bottom of the first inning for Sigourney on a base hit to left. The Savages, however, hurt their own cause stranding 10 runners on base during the contest.
Iowa City Regina (15-18) will head to Kalona to face Hillcrest Academy on Saturday in the district finals with the winner playing either Moravia or Burlington-Notre Dame next week for a trip to the 1A state baseball tournament in Carroll. Sigourney ends the season with a record of 18-7.
Clear Creek-Amana 4, Fairfield 2
FAIRFIELD — Dain Burkhart and Aidan Kreuter collected the only two hits of the regular-season finale for the Trojans.
Tate Allen and Landon Nodurft both scored in the bottom of the sixth inning, cutting Clear Creek-Amana's four-run lead in half. Caden Allison picked up the only RBI of the contest for the Trojans.
Fairfield ends the regular season with a record of 15-18. The Trojans open Class 3A substate play at Mount Pleasant on Friday.
