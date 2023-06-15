MORAVIA – The Cardinal Comets used a big rally in the third inning to put away a non-conference road win at Moravia on Wednesday.
Cardinal batted around in the inning, putting nine runs on the scoreboard opening an early 10-run lead of the young Mohawks. Three-hit efforts from Brinlee Ostrander and Kinsey Hissem helped the Comets put away a 13-3, six-inning victory.
Hissem doubled, drove in one run and scored once for the Comets. Ostrander singled three times and scored three runs in the win.
Summer LaRue went 2-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Nicoa McClure added a hit, two RBIs and earned the win in the pitching circle giving up three runs on four hits while striking out six batters.
After hosting North Mahaska on Thursday as the Courier went to press, Cardinal (6-10) returns to South Central Conference play on Friday at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Moravia (8-11) heads to defending 1A state champions Twin Cedars on Friday after hosting Melcher-Dallas in Bluegrass Conference action on Thursday as the Courier went to press.
No. 5 (1A) Sigourney 10, North Mahaska 0
SIGOURNEY – Carly Goodwin tossed her third perfect game of the season, striking out 13 batters over five innings as the fifth-ranked Savages remained unbeaten in South Iowa Cedar League play.
Macy Fisch led Sigourney with three hits at the plate, including a pair of doubles, while scoring twice. Ava Fisch added two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for the Savages.
Sigourney (13-2, 10-0 SICL) heads to Belle Plaine on Friday.
No. 11 (3A) Albia 10, Pleasantville 0
PLEASANTVILLE – Ashley Beary connected on three hits, including her team-leading third home run of the season, as the 11th-ranked Lady Dees rolled to a six-inning non-conference shutout road win.
Beary drove in three runs and scored twice for Albia. Sayler Rozenboom added three hits, an RBI and scored three runs for the Lady Dees while Aliya Myers added a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Addison Halstead went 2-3 at the plate for Albia while pitching a complete-game shutout. The Lady Dee senior scattered seven hits and two walks allowed over six innings, striking out six batters.
Albia (12-4) hosts Clarke in South Central Conference action on Friday.
Centerville 4, Washington 3
WASHINGTON – Centerville stormed back from a three-run deficit, scoring a pair of runs in each of the final two innings to earn a thrilling non-conference road win over the Demons.
Centerville (8-10) returns home on Friday to No. 13 (3A) Chariton in South Central Conference action.
Mediapolis 14, Pekin 2
PEKIN – Avery Bandy ignited a resurgent attack for Mediapolis, driving in five runs on three hits including a double as the Bullettes roared back from a 2-0 deficit after three innings in Southeast Iowa Superconference north division action.
Paislee Coleman and Quinnlyn Baker each connected on a pair of hits for the Panthers with Coleman scoring one of Pekin's two runs. Myah Bainbridge added a double and an RBI.
After hosting Hillcrest Academy on Thursday as the Courier went to press, Pekin (0-13, 0-9 SEI north) heads to Lone Tree on Friday.
Highland 14, Van Buren County 2
RIVERSIDE – Despite a a two-run single by Jade Balmer, driving in Kylee Roan and Sophia Jirak, the Warriors could not overcome a 14-run opening-inning rally by the Huskies.
Van Buren County (13-6) returned to Southeast Iowa Superconference south division play this week hosting Central Lee on Thursday as the Courier went to press before traveling to Danville on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
Van Buren County 16, Highland 0
RIVERSIDE – Jackson Manning tripled and drove in four runs while scoring twice for the red-hot Warriors, who easily picked up their 14th straight win shutting out the Huskies in just four innings.
Lucas Fett singled and walked twice, ultimately scoring a game-high three runs. Taylor Sprouse added a single, drove in two runs and pitched the complete-game shutout on the mound allowing just one hit, one walk and one hit batter while striking out five.
Van Buren County (16-1) returns to Southeast Iowa Superconference south division action hosting Central Lee at the Ferguson Complex as the Courier went to press on Thursday before traveling to Danville on Friday.
Sigourney 9, North Mahaska 2
SIGOURNEY – Jake Moore connected on four hits, driving in one run while scoring once as the Savages jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two innings on the way to a South Iowa Cedar League win over the Warhawks.
Caden Clarahan helped his own cause on the mound, delivering his team-leading fourth home run of the season as part of a two-hit effort at the plate driving in two runs in the contest. Clarahan pitched into the seventh allowing two runs on three hits, four walks and one hit batter while striking out 11 batters.
Ty Shafranek closed out the game on the mound, recording the final two outs, while adding a double, two RBIs and a run scored at the plate for the Savages. Brady Clark went 2-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Sigourney (11-5, 9-1 SICL) heads to Belle Plaine on Friday for an SICL contest.
Carlisle 14, Albia 10
CARLISLE – Eight runs in the final three innings would not be enough to rally the Blue Demons on Wednesday, falling in a non-conference road slugfest to the Wildcats.
Gage Oddo led Albia with two hits, including a double and a game-high five runs driven in. Wyatt Sinclair added a hit, two RBIs and a two runs scored.
After hosting PCM on Thursday as the Courier went to press, Albia (4-14) returns to South Central Conference play on Friday hosting Clarke at Boyd Brittain Field.
Mount Pleasant 13, EBF 5
EDDYVILLE – Wyatt Sandeen connected on three hits for the Rockets, who fell short in non-conference action on Wednesday at Ron Welsch Field against the Panthers.
Kyler Ricard doubled and scored one of EBF's one run. Theron Taylor went 1-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
EBF (8-13) returns to South Central Conference play hosting Cardinal on Friday.
Solon 10, Fairfield 0
FAIRFIELD – Jackson Link allowed hits to Tate Allen and Isaac Harris, pitching a five-inning complete-game shutout for the Spartans in a non-conference road win over the Trojans.
After wrapping up the week with a Southeast Conference contest at Washington as the Courier went to press, Fairfield (8-13) opens next week with a conference test at Mount Pleasant on Monday.
Mediapolis 13, Pekin 2
PEKIN – Levi Coleman drove in both runs for the Panthers with a double in the fourth that brought home Cade Parmenter and Sven Dahlstrom in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division loss.
Pekin (4-12, 4-5 SEI north) heads to Lone Tree on Friday after hosting Hillcrest Academy on Thursday as the Courier went to press.
