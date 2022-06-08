SIGOURNEY — In just her 42nd varsity start and 51st overall varsity pitching apperance, Carly Goodwin reached a career milestone on Wednesday night at Schafer Field.
The Sigourney sophomore pitcher recorded her 500th career strikeout, and then some, finishing with 17 strikeouts against North Mahaska in a 9-0 South Iowa Cedar League win for the ninth-ranked (1A) Savages. Two nights after striking out 25 Colfax-Mingo batters in a 12-inning complete-game two-hit shutout win, Goodwin pitched a three-hit shutout over seven innings against the Warhawks.
Josephine Moore, who hit the walk-off home run to beat Colfax-Mingo to open the 12th inning on Monday, drove in three runs for Sigourney against North Mahaska with a double and a home run. Goodwin added two hits, including a triple, while driving in one run and scoring once while Ava Fisch tripled as part of a 2-2 effort at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored.
Sigourney (8-3, 7-1 SICL) heads to Montezuma on Friday.
Cardinal 8, Highland 3
RIVERSIDE — The Comet bats came to life, snapping a six-game losing streak in a Southeast Iowa Superconference crossover clash of two teams that were one win away from qualifying for the state tournament last summer.
Madison Diveley drove in two runs with a double following a first-inning RBI single by Emma Becker, opening an early three-run lead for the Comets. Brinlee Ostrander, who scored on Diveley's double, drove in a run in the fourth with an RBI single to put Cardinal up 5-0.
Diveley added a solo home run in the sixth while Becker drove in two more runs, answering a three-run home run by Sarah Burton in the fifth. Nicoa McClure struck out nine batters in the pitching circle to close out the Comet win.
Cardinal (5-7) will open Fairfield's softball tournament on Friday morning against Wilton in the first quarterfinal at 11 a.m. The Comets will return home later on Friday to host Wapello in a rematch of Cardinal's 4-3 regional quarterfinal win over the Arrows last July.
No. 9 (3A) Davis County 2, Chariton 0
BLOOMFIELD — Sophia Young's two-run home run to left field proved to be the only runs the ninth-ranked Mustangs would need in a pivotal South Central Conference showdown with previously-unbeaten Chariton.
Madeline Barker pitched a complete-game, four-hit shutout for Davis County, working around three walks by striking out 12 Charger hitters. Barker saved two of her biggest strikeouts for the final two innings, retiring Lexi Smyser with one on in the sixth before striking out Hadon Anderson with two on in the seventh.
Davis County (9-1, 4-0 SCC) hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Friday in another key conference contest.
EBF 12, Centerville 1
EDDYVILLE — Megan Lobberecht collected a pair of doubles as part of a four-hit night for the Rockets, driving in three runs while scoring three times in a South Central Conference win over the Redettes.
Rylee German added two hits, including a double, and matched Lobberecht with three RBI. Molly Shafer collected a pair of hits and scored three times, as did Whitney Klyn, while Taylor Kerby doubled and drove in two runs while scoring once for EBF.
Kiera Klum picked up a pair of hits for Centerville. Kenly Shilling scored in the first inning after drawing a walk and scoring on a throwing error, giving the Redettes a brief 1-0 lead.
EBF (8-5, 2-3 SCC) heads to eighth-ranked (3A) Davis County on Friday while Centerville (1-8, 1-5 SCC) returns to EBF on Saturday for the 50th-annual home invitational tournament hosted by the Rockets.
Moravia 12, Lamoni 1
LAMONI — Despite Taylor Henson nearly hitting for the cycle for the Demons, Moravia scored runs in each of the first five innings on the way to a Bluegrass Conference road win.
Moravia (2-8, 2-3 Bluegrass) heads to Davis County on Wednesday to face the eighth-ranked (3A) Mustangs at the West Complex in Bloomfield.
PREP BASEBALL
Albia 3, Knoxville 1
KNOXVILLE — Drew Chance delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single in the fifth inning that held up as the winning hit for the Blue Demons in a South Central Conference road win.
Chance picked up the win on the mound, allowing just one run on five hits, one walk and two hit batters while striking out four Panthers. Hunter DeMoss closed out the win, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh by striking out Beau Leisure for the final out.
Albia (4-7, 2-5 SCC) heads to Chariton for a conference doubleheader on Friday.
Davis County 8, Chariton 3
BLOOMFIELD — Trailing 3-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, the Mustangs came alive at the plate to turn the South Central Conference game around. Seven straight batters reached base during a six-run rally that kept Davis County unbeaten in SCC play.
Carson Maeder doubled in two runs to get Davis County on the board as part of a two-hit night for the Mustangs. Presley Cantrell tied the game briefly with an RBI single later in the inning before Justin Matheney snapped the tie with a two-run go-ahead single in the fourth.
Davis County (10-2, 6-0 SCC) hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in a conference doubleheader on Friday.
EBF 3, Centerville 1
EDDYVILLE — Blair Francis collected a hit and scored a pair of runs for the Rockets, maintaining a perfect record in South Central Conference play.
Skyler Young added an RBI single for EBF, opening a 3-0 lead entering the final inning. Ethan Davis closed out the contest on the mound, striking out Brandon Shinn with the tying run on base in the top of the seventh.
Sylar Esaias went 4-4 with a double at the plate for the Big Reds while Sabin Esaias added two hits, giving Centerville a chance to rally in the final inning. Owen Williams reached and scored on a wild pitch by Davis to break up the shutout started by Carsen Wade, who struck out five batters in five innings for the Rockets.
EBF (11-4, 8-0 SCC) heads to Davis County on Friday for a varsity doubleheader in Bloomfield with the conference lead on the line. Centerville (2-11, 2-4 SCC) heads to Albia on Monday.
Moravia 11, Lamoni 4
LAMONI — Matthew Seals tripled down the line in right to bring in two of Moravia's six runs during a decisive third inning at Foreman Park during a Bluegrass Conference battle with the Demons.
Shane Helmick and Carson Seals followed with back-to-back run-scoring singles for the Mohawks before an RBI double to center by Declan DeJong pushed the lead out to 7-1. Gage Hanes closed out the scoring in the seventh with an RBI single that brought Wyatt Throckmorton home, opening an 11-3 lead.
Moravia (7-1, 6-1 Bluegrass) will compete in the Madrid Tournament on Saturday.
No. 9 (1A) Sigourney 10, North Mahaska 6
NEW SHARON — Bo Schmidt capped a seventh-inning comeback for the Savages with a walk-off grand slam, lifting the ninth-ranked Savages to thrilling South Iowa Cedar League win.
Sigourney (9-0, 7-0 SICL) heads to Montezuma seeking a 10th straight win to open the season.
Highland 11, Cardinal 3
RIVERSIDE — Landon Becker's first home run of the season gave the Comets a brief lead in a Southeast Iowa Superconference crossover contest before the Huskies responded with a two-run homer by Luke Miller helping Highland jump out to a 4-1, second-inning lead.
Blaine Bryant went 1-2 at the plate with an RBI for Cardinal. Kaleb Figueroa added two hits for the Comets.
Cardinal (7-4) hosts fourth-ranked (1A) New London on Tuesday in a SEISC south division contest.