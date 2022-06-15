ALBIA — Patience at the plate paid off on Wednesday night for the 15th-ranked (3A) Albia Lady Dees.
Three walks in the opening inning set the table for a five-run rally that helped Albia bounce back after suffering a disappointing non-conference loss to eighth-ranked (4A) Fairfield. Addison Halstead singled in two runs before putting away the Trojans in the pitching circle, allowing four hits over five innings in a 10-0 win over Pleasantville at Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field.
Aliya Myers went 2-3 at the plate with a double, driving in two runs while scoring once for Albia. Ashley Beary added two hits, driving in one run while crossing home plate twice while Halstead racked up seven strikeouts in the complete-game shutout for the Lady Dees.
Albia (12-4) hosts Clarke on Friday in South Central Conference action.
No. 9 (3A) Davis County 11, Moravia 1
BLOOMFIELD — Four hits in the opening inning, including run-scoring hits off the bats of Caden VanLaningham, Briley Lough and Madison Dunlavy, set the tone for a non-conference win at the West Complex for the ninth-ranked Mustangs.
Jaida Spencer drove in Moravia's only run with an RBI single in the second inning, bringing Kjirsten Albertson from second base with two outs before being thrown out on the bases by Mustang catcher Macy Hill. Davis County put the game out of reach in the third on run-scoring singles by Jalee Lough and Sydney Henderson.
Dunlavy added an RBI single to left in the fourth inning, opening an 8-1 lead for the ninth-ranked Mustangs. Hill doubled in two runs later in the inning, helping clinch the five-inning victory.
Davis County (11-3) returns to South Central Conference action on Friday at No. 10 (4A) Knoxville. Moravia (5-9) heads to Melcher-Dallas Friday for a Bluegrass Conference contest.
No. 9 (1A) Sigourney 12, Lynnville-Sully 4
SULLY — Carly Goodwin responded to a two-run single given up to Aliya James in the third inning, tying the game with a two-run triple before scoring the go-ahead run on an error as the ninth-ranked Savages scored 11 unanswered runs over the span of three innings to secure a South Iowa Cedar League win over the Hawks.
Goodwin led the Savages with three hits at the plate, driving in three runs. In the pitching circle, Goodwin struck out 11 batters over seven innings without allowing an earned run on five hits and one hit batter.
Courtney Hemsley went 4-5 at the plate for Sigourney with two doubles while driving in two runs and scoring three times. Macy Fisch added two hits for the ninth-ranked Savages, including a double, and scored a pair of runs.
Sigourney (14-3, 10-1 SICL) hosts BGM on Friday.
Lamoni 13, Moulton-Udell 2
LAMONI — Malori Leonard's three-run homer in the very first inning set the tone for the Demons in a Bluegrass Conference win over the Eagles.
Leonard added a two-run single to center in the second inning, giving Lamoni a 6-0 lead. Hannah King doubled in Zoie Simkoff to put M-U on the board before scoring on an infield RBI single by Lexi Smith, pulling the Eagles within 6-2 in the third.
Moulton-Udell (3-9, 2-6 Bluegrass) hosts Centerville on Saturday in a non-conference battle of Appanoose County rivals.
Washington 5, Centerville 4
CENTERVILLE — Halle Cuddeback struck out Rylee Shilling and Abbie Cisler, preventing the Redettes from competing a rally from a four-run deficit in the fifth inning as the Demons held on for a non-conference win.
Sarah Lewis singled to drive in Kenly Shilling in the first inning, giving Centerville an early 1-0 lead. Shilling doubled in Breckyn Carney to kick off a three-run rally in the fifth for Centerville before scoring for the second time on an RBI single by Kiera Klum, who scored later in the inning on a double steal with Lewis.
Centerville (1-12) returns to South Central Conference action on Friday to host Chariton.
No. 4 (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame 15-9, Van Buren County 5-0
WEST BURLINGTON — Lauren Summers homered as part of a three-hit opener at the plate for the fourth-ranked Falcons while pitching the first five innings of the first Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Warriors, striking out 10 batters, before tossing a complete-game two-hit shutout in the nightcap retiring eight more batters on strikes.
Riley Richards homered in each game for WB-ND. Annabelle Cormier doubled in two runs for the Warriors in game one, cutting a nine-run Falcon lead down to 9-3 in the second inning, while Cala Smith had two hits including a double while driving in one run and scoring twice.
Van Buren County (5-8, 1-5 SEI south) hosts Mediapolis on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
No. 3 (3A) Assumption 10, Centerville 0
DAVENPORT — Run-scoring singles by Max Stein, Jay Costello and Noah Mack helped the third-ranked Knights put away the Big Reds in the sixth inning, clinching the non-conference victory with a six-run rally.
Sylar Esaias kept the game scoreless into the fourth inning, shutting out the Knights on one hit over the first three innings. Kade Mosley and Brandon Shinn each collected a single for the only two hits that Centerville would record off Assumption pitcher J.J. Stratman.
Centerville (4-12) heads to Bloomfield on Monday to face seventh-ranked (2A) Davis County in South Central Conference action.
Lynnville-Sully 8, No. 9 (1A) Sigourney 7
SULLY — Reese Dunsbergen reached on an error with two outs, allowing Samuel Philby to score from third to complete a five-run rally for the Hawks in the sixth inning of a South Iowa Cedar League showdown with the Savages.
Bo Schmidt went 2-2 for Sigourney, driving in two runs while drawing two walks. Cade Molyneux added a single, two RBIs and scored twice as the Savages jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second inning.
Sigourney (11-2, 9-1 SICL) hosts BGM on Friday.
Solon 15, Fairfield 1
FAIRFIELD — Brett White doubled twice and homered for the Spartans, driving in four runs while scoring four times in a non-conference win over the Trojans.
Brad Woodburn and Tate Allen collected the only hits in the contest for Fairfield. Allen doubled and walked in the loss.
Fairfield (9-10) returns to Southeast Conference action on Monday with a varsity doubleheader at Fort Madison.
Lamoni 23, Moulton-Udell 0
LAMONI — Brayden Olson tripled twice, drove in six runs and scored three times for the Demons in a dominant three-inning Bluegrass Conference win over the Eagles.
Moulton-Udell (0-10, 0-8 Bluegrass) head to Des Moines on Friday to face eighth-ranked (1A) Ankeny Christian Academy.