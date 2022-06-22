BLOOMFIELD — Few of the Todd White's previous 299 wins were as dramatic as Wednesday night's milestone victory as Davis County head baseball coach.
The Mustangs rallied from a 6-2 deficit, then held on in the top of the seventh to clinch White's 300th career victory. Presley Cantrell struck out Carson Coleman on a full-count pitch with the bases loaded to clinch Davis County's 9-6 win over Mount Pleasant in a thrilling non-conference battle at the Mustang Sports Complex.
Carson Maeder led Davis County with a game-high three hits, including a pair of doubles with a game-tying two-out drive to center bringing in Easton White in the fifth as the Mustangs erased Mount Pleasant's 6-2 lead. Caedyn Glosser added a two-run double in the fifth as Davis County took the lead for good by scoring three times in the inning.
Dawson Townsend added three hits, including an RBI triple that cut Davis County's lead to 6-4. Dalton Reeves added two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for the Mustangs.
Davis County (14-8) will return to Albia to resume a South Central Conference doubleheader that was halted by rain on Tuesday in the opening contest. The Mustangs led 5-3 in the top of the fourth at the time.
Sigourney 11, Keota 3
SIGOURNEY — Garisin Hynick scored three runs on two hits and a walk for the Savages, who took advantage of 10 walks by Keota pitchers Colton and Caden Clarahan to win a battle of South Iowa Cedar League championship contenders and rivals.
Bo Schmidt drove in three runs at the plate for the Savages while picking up the win on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Caleb Waterhouse doubled in two runs for Keota, cutting Sigourney's lead to 6-2 in the fifth, before the Savages responded doubling their four-run lead with bases-loaded walks drawn by Cade Streigle, Cade Molyneux and Schmidt.
Sigourney (14-3, 12-1 SICL) hosts Lone Tree on Friday.
Albia 9, Keokuk 8
KEOKUK — Wyatt Beckwith tripled in the tying run in the top of the sixth for the Blue Demons before scoring the go-ahead on an error as Albia held off the Chiefs in a back-and-forth non-conference battle at Joyce Park.
Luke Wynn clinched the win in the seventh for the Blue Demons, grabbing a line drive off the bat of Jordan Sisk for the final out stranding the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base. Eli Smith doubled in Albia's first run in the first inning while Drew Chance and Beau Little each drove in runs with sacrifice flies, lifting the Blue Demons into a 5-5 tie in the fourth.
Albia (8-11) welcomes Davis County back to the Monroe County Sports Complex on Friday to resume a South Central Conference doubleheader that was stopped by rain on Tuesday. The Blue Demons will be looking to rally from a 5-3 deficit when the opening game of the doubleheader resumes in the fourth inning at 5:30 p.m.
Highland 9, Pekin 6
RIVERSIDE — Connor Grinstead collected three hits, driving in a run while scoring twice for the Huskies completing a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over the Panthers that was rained out on Tuesday by scoring four runs in the seventh inning on Wednesday.
Blake Juhl led Pekin with three hits, scoring twice for Pekin. Jackson Horras added an RBI single for the Panthers, helping erase a 5-2 deficit in the sixth.
Pekin (6-11, 5-5 SEI north) hosts Wapello on Friday.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cardinal 8, Pekin 2
PEKIN — Maddy Lawson singled and scored the first of Cardinal's two runs in the fourth inning, coming home on an RBI single by Madison Diveley to snap a scoreless tie, before adding a solo home run in the sixth as the Comets pulled away to complete a two-game regular-season sweep of the Panthers.
Emma Becker followed Lawson's solo homer with a two-run double before scoring on an RBI single by Kinsey Hissem, giving the Comets an eight-run lead. Payten Coleman scored on an RBI groundout by Claire Roth in the bottom of the sixth for Pekin, breaking up Nicoa McClure's shutout bid, while Kendyl Noel scored in the seventh on a one-out RBI single by Kyli Fitzsimmons.
Cardinal (14-10) hosts Mediapolis on Friday. Pekin (5-12) hosts Lone Tree on Monday.
No. 7 (1A) Twin Cedars 12, EBF 5
BUSSEY — Brooke Roby connected on the first of four run-scoring hits with two outs in the second inning, bringing in the first two of the seven runs scored by seventh-ranked Twin Cedars to put away an impressive non-conference win over the Rockets.
Ali Mockenhaupt and Jillian French picked up consecutive RBI doubles later in the second inning while Kisha Reed completed the rally with an RBI infield single, giving the Sabers an 8-0 lead. Grace Bailey added a lead-off home run in the fourth for Twin Cedars before the Rockets responded with five runs on six hits with two outs in the fifth, including back-to-back RBI doubles off the bats of Abby Cager and Molly Shafer.
Twin Cedars (20-1) returns to Bluegrass Conference play at Mormon Trail on Friday. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (13-11) heads to Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Saturday to face seventh-ranked (2A) Louisa-Muscatine and 13th-ranked (5A) Dubuque Hempstead at the Brian Erbe Classic.
No. 13 (3A) Albia 3, Keokuk 0
KEOKUK — Addison Halstead pitched a complete-game, five-hit shutout for the 13th-ranked Lady Dees protecting a bases-clearing double in the third inning by Aliya Myers that brought in the only runs of the contest.
Albia (17-5) heads to the Pella Christian Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Dees will face Des Moines Christian and Newton in consecutive games at the Pella Sports Park starting at 8:30 a.m.
Highland 11, Van Buren County 0
RIVERSIDE — Grace Batcheller pitched a five-inning, complete-game shutout allowing just three hits and two walks to the Warriors while striking out three batters in a Southeast Iowa Superconference crossover contest.
Sarah Burton set the tone for the Huskies, hammering a home run off Alli Campbell to open the contest. Burton doubled and scored in the third on a two-out RBI triple by Payton Run, opening a 5-0 lead.
Annabelle Cormier, Callie Kracht, Cala Smith and Kylee Roen all singled for the Warriors in the loss. Katelyn Waters added an RBI single for Highland in the fourth, scoring MyLei Smith while Lilly Barre added a two-run double to open an 11-run lead.
Van Buren County (7-11) heads to Centerville on Friday for a varsity doubleheader.
