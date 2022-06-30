BLOOMFIELD — It took nearly two full regular seasons for a Davis County baseball player to hit a ball over the fence at the new Mustang Sports Complex.
In one night, two Mustang players sent baseballs over the fences at the second-year home baseball diamond. Caedyn Glosser and Dawson Townsend both delivered two-run home runs at home for Davis County in an 11-3 non-conference win over Van Buren County in the regular-season home finale.
Glosser and Townsend both scored on a dropped fly ball in right-center in the first inning. Dalton Reeves scored on an error by Warrior first baseman Maddix Kite before Nolan Cremer scored on an RBI single by Aidan Fowler, giving Davis County a 4-0 lead.
Townsend scored his second run in as many innings on Nolan Cremer's second RBI, giving Davis County a 5-0 lead. Caedyn Glosser's third home run of the season put the Mustangs a 7-2 lead in the third inning before Townsend added his own two-run homer in the fourth, becoming just the second Davis County player this season to go deep.
Carson Maeder added three hits, scoring in the sixth on an RBI triple by Fowler. Dawson Townsend becomes the second Mustang to hit one out of the new home ball park with a two-run homer in the fourth, opening a 9-2 lead over the Warriors.
Bailey Roen scored Lukas McEntee with an RBI groundout for Van Buren County. Jackson Manning scored on an RBI single by Taylor Sprouse while T.J. Jirak scored on an RBI infield single in the seventh by Isaiah Meek.
Davis County reached 20 wins on the season, earning a 5-4 non-conference win over Fort Madison on Tuesday on Boyd Brinegar's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Van Buren County, meanwhile, could not slow down third-ranked (1A) New London as the unbeaten Tigers improved to 22-0 using a four-run opening inning to set the tone in an 8-1 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Warriors.
Van Buren County (10-14, 5-6 SEI south) opens postseason play against West Burlington on Saturday at Cardinal High School. Davis County (19-9) opens Class 2A postseason play at home against either Albia or Pella Christian on Tuesday.
Moravia 11, Murray 0
MORAVIA — Gage Hanes went 2-2 at the plate for the Mohawks, driving in three runs while scoring once in a Bluegrass Conference shutout win at Fenton Field to wrap up the regular season.
Chase Uhlenhake added two hits, driving in a run while scoring once. Wyatt Throckmorton and Shane Helmick combined to throw a one-hit shutout for Moravia with Throckmorton striking out six batters over three innings.
Moravia (18-6, 12-3 Bluegrass) opens postseason play at home on Saturday against Seymour.
Pekin 7, Louisa-Muscatine 1
LETTS — Levi Coleman doubled in the tying run for the Panthers in the fourth before the error-plagued Falcons allowed five unearned runs to cross the plate over the final four innings in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win.
Jackson Horras added two hits for Pekin and drove in the tie breaking run on an RBI groundout in the fourth. Blake Juhl added a single and scored two runs for the Panthers.
Pekin (9-12, 8-6 SEI north) hosts Lone Tree on Saturday to open Class 1A, District 6 tournament play.
Sigourney 9, Melcher-Dallas 1
MELCHER — Garisin Hynick doubled to open the game, scoring the first of three runs in the opening inning for the Savages.
Cade Molyneux drove in three runs and scored twice. Levi Crawford scored twice, drove in a run while picking up the win on the mound allowing one run on five hits while striking out four batters and walking three.
Sigourney (17-4) opens postseason play at home on Saturday against Moulton-Udell.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 10 (3A) Albia 5, No. 7 (1A) Twin Cedars 0
BUSSEY — Addison Halstead pitched a six-hit complete-game shutout for the 10th-ranked Lady Dees, who jumped on top of Twin Cedars ace pitcher Grace Bailey in the first two innings building a 3-0 lead on the way to the non-conference road win.
Halstead matched Aliya Myers and Sydney Hoskins with a pair of hits against the seventh-ranked Sabers. Myers drove in two runs while Lauren Bayer added a hit and scored twice for Albia.
The Lady Dees (17-6) will open the 48th Ottumwa Classic on Friday facing seventh-ranked (5A) Southeast Polk at 10 a.m. Twin Cedars (21-2) opens Class 1A regional tournament play at home hosting either Tri-County or Keota while Albia opens the Class 3A regional tournament at home against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Wednesday.
No. 14 (2A) Cardinal 10, EBF 5
ELDON — The 14th-ranked Comets exploded in the fourth inning, scoring six runs to snap a 3-3 tie with the Rockets including run-scoring hits from the top three batters in the Cardinal line-up.
Caitlyn Weber doubled in Cardinal's second run of the rally before scoring on an RBI single by Emma Becker. Maddy Lawson added three hits and scored twice for the Comets while Ava Ferrell added two hits, two runs scored and four runs driven in.
Rylee German picked up a pair of hits for the Rockets. Whitney Klyn added a hit and scored one of EBF's three runs, briefly allowing the Rockets to tie the game in the third inning.
EBF (14-14) is currently scheduled to wrap up the regular season at West Marshall on Friday. Cardinal (19-12) will open postseason play on Wednesday hosting either Mediapolis or Danville in the Class 2A, Region 7 quarterfinals while EBF opens 3A regional tournament play at Albia.
No. 9 (3A) Davis County 12, Mount Pleasant 0
BLOOMFIELD — Madison Dunlavy hammered a pair of run-scoring doubles in the first inning alone as the ninth-ranked Mustangs jumped out to an 11-0 lead after just one inning against the Panthers.
Davis County hammered nine doubles in the opening frame with each extra-base hit bringing in at least one run. Dunlavy scored twice as Briley Lough, Sophia Young and Rachel McFarland each drove in two runs and scored once for the Mustangs.
Davis County (18-7) wraps up the regular season at Oskaloosa on Friday.
Murray 10, Moulton-Udell 3
MOULTON — Jayda Chew went 3-3 at the plate, scoring four runs for the Mustangs in a Bluegrass Conference win over the Eagles.
Adriana Howard and Addie Hunter each delivered run-scoring hits for M-U. Stephanie Leager drew three walks and scored twice.
Moulton-Udell (6-13, 5-9 Bluegrass) opens postseason play on Friday night at Seymour in a Class 1A, Region 5 opening-round contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.