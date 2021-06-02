BLOOMFIELD — The Davis County softball team is proving to be tough to beat, even by the slimest of margins.
One night after Sophia Young's 10th-inning home run lifted the Mustangs to an impressive 3-2 South Central Conference road win at No. 12 (3A) Clarke, Davis County made the most of clutch two-out run-scoring hits in the third and fifth innings to earn a 3-2 non-conference win over Cardinal at the West Complex to remain unbeaten through five games this season.
Cardinal entered the night looking to bounce back after dropping a 4-1 Southeast Conference south division contest to Van Buren County. The Warriors (3-1, 1-1 SEI south) scored four times in the third inning, spoiling Alumni Night for the Comets.
Emma Becker collected a pair of hits against the Warriors. Maddy Lawson drove in Cynthia Albert with Cardinal's only run against Van Buren County sophomore Ally Campbell, who allowed just four hits and a walk over seven innings in the pitching circle to the Comets.
Davis County (5-0) broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third against the Comets. Rachel McFarland singled to right following walks by Briley Lough and Madeline Barker, who struck out 12 batters in the pitching circle, putting the Mustangs on top 2-0.
Briley Lough singled and scored her second run against the Comets (1-3, 1-1 SEI south) on an infield single in the bottom of the fifth by Jalee Lough, giving Davis County a 3-0 lead. Cardinal rallied in the sixth with consecutive two-out run-scoring hits by Kinsey Hissem and Madison Diveley, pulling the Comets within 3-2, before Barker responded striking out Alexia McClure to close out the inning before setting down Cardinal in order in the seventh.
No. 5 (1A) Sigourney 10, Tri-County 0
THORNBURG — Carly Goodwin tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 11 batters while collecting four hits at the plate for the fifth-ranked Savages in a South Iowa Cedar League win.
Goodwin doubled twice, driving in two runs while scoring three times. Courtney Hemsely added three hits and scored three runs as Sigourney put the Trojans away with a six-run rally in the fifth.
Sigourney (3-2, 2-0 SICL) heads to Belle Plaine on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
Sigourney 11, Tri-County 0
THORNBURG — Reid Molyneux and Clay Morse combined to produce a one-hit shutout in five innings for the Savages, who put away a winning return to South Iowa Cedar League play on Wednesday with a six-run rally in the sixth.
Jake Moore had two hits in the late rally by Sigourney against the Trojans, doubling to lead off the inning before scoring on an error before driving in two runs with a two-out single. Ryan Naughton drove in two runs with one of Don Bosco's three hits on Tuesday, helping the Dons hold off the Savages in a 4-3 non-conference contest.
Sigourney (4-1, 3-0 SICL) hosts Belle Plaine on Friday.
Fairfield 6, Chariton 5
FAIRFIELD — Despite collecting just two hits, the Trojans made the most of nine walks issued by the Chargers and a pair of two-out fielding errors in the sixth.
Tate Allen walked to opened the sixth and came home on a dropped fly ball in center off the bat of Brody Angstead, snapping a 4-4 tie. Angstead would score what proved to be winning run on a fielding error at third off the bat of Conner Lyons, putting Fairfield up 6-4.
Angstead and Bates collected the only hits of the game for Fairfield (2-3) in the very first inning as the Trojans loaded the bases to open the game. Brad and Nate Woodburn both drew bases-loaded walks before the opening frame, the first of three run-scoring base-on-balls drawn in the game for the Jefferson County squad.
Albia 4, Pella Christian 0
ALBIA — Three pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout of the Eagles.
Six different Blue Demons batters collected a hit in the non-conference win. Garin Grinstead had Albia's only RBI in the contest and was one of four Blue Demons to cross home plate.
Tein Thiravong earned the win on the mound for the Blue Demons (3-2), allowing just one hit over three innings while striking out four batters. Drew Chance pitched a scoreless fourth inning in relief, allowing one hit to the Eagles while striking out two batters. Elijah Smith allowed three hits and struck out three batters over three scoreless innings for Albia.
Carlisle 7, No. 2 (2A) Centerville 6
CARLISLE — Jack Lenhart delivered the decisive RBI double in the bottom of the sixth, driving in Zach Truitt to lift the Wildcats past the second-ranked Big Reds in a non-conference thriller.
Sabin Esaias continued his early-season clutch play for Centerville (3-1). After wrapping up the opening week of the season by scoring the tiebreaking run in the fifth inning of a 4-2 South Central Conference win over Davis County, Esaias drove in three runs kicking off Centerville's sixth-inning comeback that culminated with a game-tying two-run home run off the bat of Merrick Mathews to tie the game at 6-6.
Moravia 11, Twin Cedars 7
MORAVIA — Shane Helmick doubled and drove in four of Moravia's 11 runs during a huge rally in the fifth, erasing a 7-0 Twin Cedars lead.
Gage Hanes added two hits, including a double, and scored twice during the fifth-inning rally. Jackson McDanel reached twice and scored twice for the Mohawks (2-2, 2-2 Bluegrass) to earn a second straight conference win.
Lamoni 16, Moulton-Udell 0
MOULTON — Braydon Olson received plenty of early run support, owning a 5-0 lead against the Eagles (0-3, 0-3 Bluegrass) before even throwing his first pitch.
Olson would toss a four-inning no-hitter for the Demons, striking out seven batters in the process.
GIRLS SOCCER
Van Meter 10, Centerville 0
VAN METER — Zoie Vaught and Eden Moore both collected hat tricks in 50 minutes of play, lifting the Bulldogs to the Class 1A regional finals while ending the most successful season in the history of the Centerville High School girls soccer program.
The Redettes finish with a winning record of 9-8, earning the program's first postseason win since 2010 while setting a school record with nine victories in a single season. Mickey Stephens led Centerville for the second straight season in scoring with 25 goals and will enter her senior season having scored 65 goals in two seasons.
Van Meter (13-5) will face Gilbert on Friday with a regional championship and a trip to the Iowa High School Girls State Soccer Tournament on the line.
Clear Creek-Amana 8, Fairfield 0
TIFFIN — Lauren Riggle's goal in the opening minute set the tone for a Class 2A regional semifinal win on Wednesday night for the 15-2 Clippers.
Riggle scored two of Clear Creek-Amana's first three goals, finding the back of the net for the second time midway through the first half. Eliza Evans matched Riggle with a hat trick, scoring twice in the opening 40 minutes to give the Clippers a 6-0 halftime lead.
Fairfield ends the girls soccer season with a final record of 3-12.