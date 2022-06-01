ELDON — For just a moment, it appeared Josh Courtney was about to come through with a hit to deep center that would have extended a long night of baseball between Cardinal and Davis County.
Carson Maeder, however, recovered in time to make the catch to clinch a thrilling non-conference victory against the Comets. The Mustangs held on early and late, winning 10-8 on Wednesday night after leading by as many as five runs in the sixth inning.
Caedyn Glosser collected a game-high three hits, scoring three runs including a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh innings that twice extended Davis County's lead to five. Dalton Reeves doubled and drove in five runs on two hits as the Mustangs held on late despite four walks drawn by the Comets that nearly rallied Cardinal in the bottom of the seventh.
Kaleb Figueroa doubled as part of a two-hit night for Cardinal, driving in three runs. Courtney finished with two hits, scoring once, while Drake Durflinger went 2-4 at the plate with two runs scored.
Davis County (6-1) heads to Osceola on Friday for a South Central Conference doubleheader at Clarke. Cardinal (2-3) heads to Albia Friday for a non-conference contest at the Monroe County Sports Complex.
Sigourney 15, Belle Plaine 12
BELLE PLAINE — Jake Moore completed a five-run rally in the top of the seventh for the Savages with a two-run single, lifting the Savages to a fifth straight win in a South Iowa Cedar League slugfest on Wednesday night.
Levi Crawford doubled and scored four runs, stealing home in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 12-12. Garisin Hynick scored three times and drove in one.
Sigourney (5-0, 4-0 SICL) hosts English Valleys on Friday.
Fairfield 15, Chariton 9
FAIRFIELD — Evan Haines collected a pair of hits, including a double, while driving in three runs and scoring twice for the Trojans in a non-conference win over the Chargers.
Chandler Pumphrey added two hits, including a double, while scoring twice and driving in two more runs for Fairfield. Nate Woodburn went 2-5 for the Trojans with a double, two RBIs and a run.
Fairfield (3-4) heads to Burlington for a Southeast Conference doubleheader on Monday.
Albia 7, Clarke 4
OSCEOLA — Drew Chance collected three hits, scoring three runs as the Blue Demons held off the Indians late for a South Central Conference road win on Wednesday.
Beau Little went 2-4 at the plate, driving in a run, while Wyatt Sinclair added two hits and a run scored for Albia. Hunter DeMoss picked up the win on the mound, pitching into the sixth inning while scattering 10 hits and two walks, before Garin Grinstead picked up the save striking out three of five batters faced for the Blue Demons.
Albia (3-4, 2-3 SCC) hosts Cardinal in non-conference action on Friday.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 10 (3A) Davis County 10, Cardinal 0
ELDON — Madeline Barker pitched a five-inning shutout for the Mustangs, making a pair of runs in the opening inning hold up in the non-conference road win.
Davis County (4-1) hosts Twin Cedars on Monday. Cardinal (4-2) heads to Albia for non-conference action on Friday.
No. 14 (3A) EBF 11, Moravia 0
MORAVIA — Brooklyn Bettis pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout with 18 strikeouts for the 14th-ranked Rockets while connecting on two hits, including a double and an RBI against the Mohawks.
Molly Shafer added two hits and scored two runs for EBF. Aliya Wagamon went 2-5 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored while Sarah Schutt drove in two runs and scored twice for the Rockets.
Finley Spencer connected on Moravia's only hit off Bettis. The Mohawks could not overcome eight errors in the loss.
No. 14 (3A) EBF (5-2) heads to Chariton for South Central Conference action on Friday while Moravia (0-3) heads to the Murray Tournament.
Albia 13, Clarke 4
OSCEOLA — Avery Major connected on three hits, including a double, while driving in two runs and scoring twice for the Lady Dees in a key South Central Conference win over the Indians.
Lexi Jones went 2-3 for Albia, driving in three runs while scoring twice. Juliana Brown added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored in the win for the Lady Dees.
Albia (3-1, 3-0 SCC) hosts Cardinal on Friday.
Twin Cedars 14, Moulton-Udell 0
BUSSEY — Grace Bailey and Ali Mockenhaupt combined to throw a three-inning perfect game for the Sabers, striking out six of M-U's nine batters in the Bluegrass Conference contest.
Mockenhaupt led Twin Cedars with three hits in three trips to the plate, scoring once. Rylee Dunkin went 2-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs red while Brooke Roby drove in two runs and scored three times against the Eagles.
Twin Cedars (4-1, 4-0 Bluegrass) hosts seventh-ranked (1A) Sigourney and fifth-ranked (1A) Wayne on Saturday in their home triangular tournament. Moulton-Udell (1-2, 1-1 Bluegrass) heads to Seymour for a conference contest on Monday.
Belle Plaine 3, No. 7 (1A) Sigourney 2
BELLE PLAINE — Despite 14 strikeouts recorded by sophomore pitcher Carly Goodwin, the Plainsmen rallied behind a pair of hits and pair of errors in the fifth inning scoring three runs to earn a hard-fought South Iowa Cedar League win over the seventh-ranked Savages.
Sigourney’s Ava Fisch was 3-4, scoring on Madi Richard’s RBI single in the third inning. Fisch drove in Erin Dawson with an RBI single in the fourth, giving the Savages a 2-0 lead.
Sigourney (5-1, 4-1 SICL) hosts English Valleys on Friday.