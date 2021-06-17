DONNELLSON — Bases-loaded singles by Laynee Moore and Jalee Lough kicked off a four-run rally that broke open the first of two non-conference wins for the Davis County softball team at Central Lee.
Caden VanLaningham added a two-run double to center, doubling Davis County's third-inning lead, as the Mustangs rolled to a 9-2 win in the opening game against the Hawks. Run-scoring singles by Sophia Young, Macy Hill and Briley Lough brought in four of Davis County's five runs in the second inning of game two, a 14-2 win in five innings, that completed the doubleheader sweep.
Kaitlyn Olinger came off the bench in game two for Davis County, collecting a pair of hits including a home run while driving in three runs for the Mustangs. Young led Davis County (14-4) in the nightcap with three hits while driving in two runs and scoring twice.
Briley Lough matched Olinger in game two, driving in three runs for Davis County while collecting two hits in the nightcap after picking up two hits, including a double, in game one. Hill and Moore both had three-hit openers for the Mustangs.
No. 5 (3A) EBF 6-3, Mid-Prairie 1-2
EDDYVILLE — Whitney Klyn's two-run single to left in the bottom of the fourth inning put the fifth-ranked Rockets in front to stay, completing a non-conference sweep of the Golden Hawks.
Klyn added a double and a single in game one, scoring a run for the Rockets. Emma Lenox and Emalee Davis added two hits, including two of EBF's five doubles in the opener, with Lenox driving in two runs while Davis scored once and drove in a run.
EBF (20-2) heads to the Oskaloosa Indian Classic this weekend. The fifth-ranked Rockets will face Wayne and seventh-ranked (2A) Van Meter at the Lacey Recreational Sports Complex on Saturday starting at 9:15 a.m.
No. 9 (1A) Sigourney 14, HLV 1
VICTOR — Kaylee Weber homered and drove in five runs as the ninth-ranked Savages stormed back after HLV scored the first run of the South Iowa Cedar League contest in the opening inning.
Carly Goodwin would strike out five batters in the first two innings, allowing just one hit on one run to the Warriors before the Sigourney bats took over. Josephine Moore, who would pitch the final two innings of the contest, added a double and drove in three runs as the Savages (12-6, 7-1 SICL) scored eight times in the second to take control of the game.
Erin Dawson stepped off the bench to drill a two-run home run for No. 9 Sigourney.
No. 12 (3A) Albia 13, Pleasantville 9
PLEASANTVILLE — Eight straight hits in the fourth inning proved to be too many for the Trojans to overcome as the 12th-ranked Lady Dees slugged their way to a wild non-conference road win.
Aliya Myers matched Danica Workman by racking up a team-leading three hits, collecting a double while driving in four runs and scoring once for the Lady Dees. Workman doubled twice, drove in a run and led Albia (10-4) by scoring three times.
Ashley Beary drilled her team-leading third home run of the season in win. Lauren Bayer collected two hits and scored twice while driving in a run for No. 12 Albia.
Van Buren County 4, Highland 0
KEOSAUQUA — Chelsey Huff pitched a complete-game one-hit shutout for the Warriors, striking out eight batters while walking two batters in a Southeast Iowa crossover win at Manning Field.
Huff drilled a two-run homer to put the win away for the Warriors. Ivy Davidson got the scoring started for Van Buren County (15-3, 5-2 SEI south), singling to center with one out in the first inning to drive in two runs.
Washington 6, Centerville 3
WASHINGTON — Olivia Hamilton doubled and drove in two runs as the Demons erased a 3-2 deficit in the fifth inning, scoring three times on the way to a non-conference win over the Redettes.
Centerville (4-12) heads to Des Moines on Saturday to compete in the Jack North Tournament. The Redettes will face Des Moines Lincoln and Des Moines East starting with a match-up against the Railsplitters at 11 a.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Sigourney 13, HLV 3
VICTOR — The Savages capitalized on three errors by the Warriors, scoring seven runs including three runs on a dropped catch in left field with the bases loaded as Sigourney remained unbeaten in the South Iowa Cedar League.
Josh Mohr helped his own cause on the mound, collecting two hits at the plate including a double and scored two runs while allowing just three runs over five innings on nine hits. Zach Smithhart added two hits and matched Reid Molynuex by driving in three runs for the Savages (11-1, 8-0 SICL) while Cade Molyneux singled twice and scored three times.
Van Buren County 4, Highland 3
KEOSAUQUA — Bailey Roen singled in two run in the sixth inning, helping the Warriors put away a Southeast Iowa Superconference crossover win at Fred Perkins Field.
Tyson Sprouse kept the Huskies from striking first, stranding the bases loaded in each of the first two innings, before driving in Lucas Fett in the second inning as the Warriors took advantage of four early Highland errors. Sprouse struck out nine batters over five innings before handing the ball off to Jackson Manning, who helped the Warriors (7-6) hang on despite a three-run rally by Highland that put the tying run at third base in the seventh.
Chariton 9, Moravia 0
CHARITON — Quenten Curtis and Aden Mundt each allowed just one hit on the mound for the Chargers, combining for six strikeouts while walking three batters over seven innings.
Mundt added three hits, driving in three runs while scoring once for Chariton. Brock Oxenrieder tripled as part of a two-hit effort, driving in three runs and scoring once as the Chargers put the win over Moravia (8-6) away with three runs in the fifth inning and five final runs in the sixth.
Shane Helmick collected both hits in the non-conference contest for the Mohawks.