BLOOMFIELD — The Cardinal softball team jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the very first inning and never looked back, rolling to a 9-2 non-conference road win at Davis County on Wednesday night.
Ava Ferrell, Kassidy Verrips and Lydia Moses all collected run-scoring hits in the top of the first. Verrips made the lead hold up in the pitching circle, working around singles from Addison Stuchel and Sydney Henderson in the bottom of the first on the way to earning her second pitching win of the season.
Rachel Lewman added a two-run single in the second inning, giving Cardinal a 6-0 lead. Stuchel drove in a run for the Mustangs in the bottom of the second with a two-out RBI single before Ella Thompson threw out Rachel McFarland trying to advance to third to end the rally.
Caitlyn Reber singled and scored her second run for the Comets in the top of the fourth. Kinsey Hissem singled and scored in the sixth while Lewman walked and scored in the seventh.
"We got off to a great start batting through the order in the very first inning," Cardinal head softball coach Sabrina Morrison said. "I wish we would have closed the door sooner to end the game early instead of coasting, but we're getting better each game and learning from our mistakes."
Briley Lough singled and scored for Davis County (0-4) in the bottom of the sixth. Cardinal (3-2) heads to Mediapolis on Friday.
Sigourney 2, Keota 0
SIGOURNEY — Carly Goodwin tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out 16 batters for the Savages.
Sigourney needed just five hits to produce single runs in the second and fifth innings. Kaylee Weber reached base on an error and scored on an RBI groundout by Dani Richard in the second inning before Courtney Hemsley singled and scored on a wild pitch to provide Sigourney (5-1, 4-1 South Iowa Cedar League) with an insurance run.
Van Buren County 2, Highland 1
KEOSAUQUA — Consecutive errors in the bottom of the sixth allowed the Warriors to snap a 1-1 tie with an unearned run in the Southeast Iowa Superconference cross-over rematch of last year's wild Class 2A regional tournament.
Ella Jirak reached on a one-out error by the Huskies and moved to third on a fielding error at first off a ground ball hit by Ally Campbell. Brooklyn Cormier lined out to right, bringing home Jirak with the decisive run of the game.
Isabel Manning singled to open the game for Van Buren County and reached third base on a pair of passed balls. Manning scored on an error, giving Campbell an early lead.
Campbell allowed just five hits in the pitching circle, going seven innings while striking out six batters. Van Buren County (4-3) stunned Highland on the road last year in the postseason, winning 4-3 over the Huskies on a grand slam by Lexi Jirak.
No. 12 (3A) EBF 4-7, Twin Cedars 1-6 (8)
BUSSEY — The 12th-ranked Rocket picked up a thrilling doubleheader sweep on Wednesday at Twin Cedars, scoring three times in the seventh inning of both games.
Emalee Davis scored the winning run in game two, coming home on a passed ball with two outs after opening the eighth reaching on a lead-off infield single. The Rockets erased a 6-3 deficit in the seventh inning with three extra base hits, including a solo home run by Emma Lenox that kicked off the rally.
Rylee German and Faith Roberts both doubled in the seventh inning of game two, pulling EBF within 6-5. Kristyn Corcoran came home from third base on a wild pitch to tie the nightcap with the Sabers.
German snapped a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning of game one, driving in Madysen Wade with a two-out RBI infield single. Roberts added an RBI single in the seventh before adding a pair of doubles in game two, leading EBF (5-4) with five hits in the doubleheader sweep.
Centerville 8, Melcher-Dallas 7
CENTERVILLE — Centerville scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, winning a thrilling non-conference battle with the Saints. Alyssa McElvain had three hits for the Redettes (4-0) and scored the game-winning run on an error.
Claire Mathews, McElvain and Lanie Moorman singled to open the seventh, erasing a 7-5 deficit. Tied at 7-7 with one out and the bases loaded, freshman Brecklyn Carney drove a line drive out to left that was dropped, allowing McElvain to score from third.
PREP BASEBALL
Davis County 4, Mount Pleasant 3
BLOOMFIELD — After going winless in the first week of the season, the Mustangs needed 72 hours to even their record. Caedyn Glosser came around to score the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a fielding error in the outfield, lifting Davis County to a third win in as many days.
Glosser followed a lead-off single in the seventh by Clayton Collier with an RBI single to right, tying the game at 3-3. Noah Zmolek followed Davis County's third straight hit of the inning, allowing Glosser to come home from second when the ball was misplayed in center field.
Zmolek matched Glosser and Gavin McCall with a pair of hits, including a tiebreaking solo home run to open the bottom of the sixth. Dalton Reeves singled and scored in the second for the Mustangs (3-3) on a sacrifice fly to right by Caden Hill.
Van Buren County 9, Highland 3
RIVERSIDE — Cory Bunnell returned from injury on Wednesday night to spark a four-run rally in the second inning, lifting the Warriors to an SEISC cross-over road win.
Bunnell singled with the bases loaded to answer Highland, who scored twice in the bottom of the first to open a 2-0 lead. The Warrior senior outfielder, who was carted off the field with a leg injury at Davis County on Saturday, came around to score the go-ahead run for Van Buren County (2-2) later in the inning on a fielding error that allowed the Warriors to score twice for a 3-2 lead.
Ryan Wolf added a pair of run-scoring hits late in the contest. Tommy Adkins also singled in a run in the sixth, giving the Warriors a 7-3 lead.
No. 3 (3A) Centerville 7, Lamoni 3
LAMONI — After completing a 10-run comeback at Pella after an eight-day lay-off, Centerville secured a second win in as many days on Wednesday taking a road win in a game just recently added to the Big Red schedule.
Kolby Micetich went 4-4 at the plate, driving in two runs with an RBI triple in the sixth and an RBI single in the seventh. Kade Mosley snapped a 1-1 tie in the second inning with a bases-loaded single to plate Mason Bauman.
Mosley earned the win on the mound for third-ranked (3A) Centerville (3-0), pitching four innings while allowing one run on three hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
EBF 12, Chariton 1
CHARITON — Jared McCrea drove in a pair of runs with a pair of hits for the second straight night, lifting Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (5-2, 2-1 SCC) to a fifth straight win.
Ethan Davis picked up the win on the mound at Millage Field, allowing three hits over four innings while added two hits, including a double and an RBI at the plate for the Rockets.
Keota 11, Sigourney 2
SIGOURNEY — Caleb Waterhouse singled three times and scored three runs for the Eagles in the South Iowa Cedar League victory.
Brady Duwa, who earned All-Courier honors on the gridiron for the Sigourney-Keota football team, tripled and scored three times for the Eagles. Keota scored five times in the first inning and never looked back.
Josh Mohr doubled and scored one of two runs for the Savages (2-3, 1-3 SICL) on a fielding error in the bottom of the first.
Pleasantville 5, Albia 2
ALBIA — The Blue Demons dropped a third straight game, falling to previous-winless Trojans at the Monroe County Sports Complex. Albia is now 1-3 on the season.