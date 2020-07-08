KEOSAUQUA — The fourth time was the charm for the fifth battle of brothers between head coaches Rick and Chad Scott.
After being rained out on three separate dates already this season, Cardinal and Van Buren County finally met on the diamond just three days before both teams open Class 2A district tournament play. The Comets provided their head coach, Rick Scott, a 5-2 win over the Warriors, coached by younger brother Chad Scott, to close out the regular season at the Ferguson Complex.
"I told someone the other day that Mom and Dad up in heaven just don't want the two brothers to go up against each other," Rick Scott said. "They know how intense we both are. They know how seriously the family takes this game. I haven't really even had the chance to talk with my brother since the season began."
Blaine Bryant delivered the first big strike in the very first inning, driving in Landon Becker with an RBI double after the Comets opened the game with back-to-back walks. Dawson Lewis brought home Peyton Johnson with a sacrifice fly to center before Logan Chickering's RBI single to left brought home Bryant, giving Cardinal a 3-0 lead.
Lewis drove in a second run with an RBI infield single in the third inning. Bryant scored on a wild pitch with two outs, giving Cardinal a 5-0 lead.
Jackson Manning brought home Van Buren County's only two runs with a double to right, bringing in Ryan Wolf and Treyton Bainbridge in the sixth. Ryan Clark stranded the tying run in the on deck circle in both the sixth and seventh innings, clinching the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win for the Comets by striking out Jonah Heckenberg looking in the seventh.
Cardinal (7-3, 3-3 SEI south) opens postseason play at Pella Christian on Saturday. Van Buren County (3-6, 1-5 SEI south) heads to Burlington Saturday to open 2A district play at Community Stadium against West Burlington.
No. 5 (2A) Woodward-Granger 9, EBF 3 (10)
EDDYVILLE — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont came within one hit of earning a fourth win this season over a ranked opponent.
Fifth-ranked Woodward-Granger escaped a bases-loaded jam with one out in the seventh and finally broke though in a big way after three extra innings at Ron Welsch Field. Tate Lettow's two-out, two-run double highlighted a six-run rally in the 10th for the Hawks.
Austin Johnson's RBI single in the first inning gave EBF an early 1-0 lead. Ethan Davis doubled to right field in the sixth inning, driving in two runs to tie the game at 3-3.
Davis would reach third base with one out on a passed ball, but was called out on appeal after initially being called safe on a pick off attempt. Kalen Walker reached third base on an error with one out in the seventh, giving EBF (11-5) a chance to bring home the winning run. After walking the bases loaded, Reese Jamison struck out Johnson before forcing Reilly Flaig to fly out to center, ending the threat.
Centerville 11, Mount Ayr 1
CENTERVILLE — Walker White finished off a four-hit night with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, capping a non-conference bounce back win for the Big Reds at Pat Daugherty Field.
White's fourth hit clinched a five-inning no-hitter for teammate Merrick Mathews, who pitched around five errors allowing just one unearned run. McCain Oden went 2-3 at the plate with an RBI and four runs scored.
Centerville (7-3) put the game out of reach in the third, scoring eight runs in the inning. Brady Kauzlarich, Kayden Kauzlarich, Oden and White all had two-out run-scoring hits during the rally, helping the Big Reds get back on the winning track after suffering back-to-back nine-inning South Central Conference losses to Albia and Chariton.
North Mahaska 3, Sigourney 1
SIGOURNEY — Levi Crawford doubled and drove in two runs as part of a two-hit effort for the Savages in a South Iowa Cedar League victory.
Mason Moore singled and walked at the top of the batting order for Sigourney, scoring twice. The Savages (10-5, 7-4 SICL) held on after jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
Ty Kelderman had two hits for the Warhawks (8-6, 6-5 SICL), including a double and two runs driven in. North Mahaska scored three times in the seventh, but could not push the tying run across home plate.
Central Decatur 12, Albia 6
LEON — The Blue Demons bid for a fourth straight win came to an end on the road as the Cardinals jumped out to a 9-0 lead after just one inning.
Tyke Hullinger had three hits, including a double, while driving in one run and scoring twice for Central Decatur. Matthew Boothe singled and reached base three times, scoring three times against Albia (4-8) while Michel Evertsen added two hits, three RBI and a run scored.
After wrapping up the regular season on Friday at Oskaloosa, Albia will open Class 2A district tournament play at Pella Christian on Saturday against South Central Conference rival Chariton at 4:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cardinal 8, Moravia 3
ELDON — After giving up two runs in the opening inning to the Mohawks, Cardinal answered with a six-run rally in the bottom of the first taking control of the area non-conference contest.
Alexia McClure reached on a pair of bunt singles, scoring twice for the Comets. Caitlyn Reber, Ella Thompson and Kinsey Hissem added singles while Kassidy Verrips came on in relief of Ava Ferrell in the pitching circle, allowing one run on three hits over five innings with six strikeouts.
The loss was the fourth straight for Moravia (6-7). The Mohawks open Class 1A postseason play Monday at Sigourney while Cardinal will host Van Buren County in a Class 2A regional tournament opener.
Davis County 7-4, Mount Pleasant 5-3
BLOOMFIELD — The Mustangs held on to earn a pair of close wins at home one night after dropping two close decisions at 12th-ranked (1A) Twin Cedars.
Davis County scored six runs in the second inning of game one and held on as Mount Pleasant scored three times in the fifth and twice in the seventh to close the deficit. Sydney Henderson forced Samantha Broeker to fly out to end the seventh after Sydni Coleman's two-out, two-run home run brought the Panthers within 7-5.
Briley Lough homered while matching Mustang teammates Rachel McFarland and Cadan VanLaningham by driving in two runs and scoring once in game one. Lough matched Macy Hill with three hits for Davis County (6-7) in game two, including a tiebreaking RBI single with one out in the bottom of the sixth.
Centerville 8-9, Central Decatur 2-7
LEON — Centerville used six runs in the final two innings of game one and seven runs in the final three innings of game two to clinch a doubleheader sweep of the Cardinals.
Centerville snapped a 6-6 tie with three runs in the seventh inning of game two, clinching the sweep. The Redettes (9-7) opened up a close opener, scoring four times in the sixth taking a 6-1 lead.
EBF 8-4, Washington 6-2
WASHINGTON — Five walks in the second inning helped EBF score five runs to take an early lead in the second game of a varsity doubleheader with the Demons. Emalee Davis added a two-run homer in the first inning of the opening game as the Rockets held on for a pair of two-run victories.
Sarah Schutt drove in a run with a single following an error that brought in EBF's third run of game one in the fifth inning. Brooklyn Bettis secured the win in the pitching circle for the Rockets (10-8), forcing RyLee Fishback into a game-ending groundout after giving up a two-out, two-run double to Cara Linnenkamp.
Bettis earned the save in the second game, securing a win for teammate Megan Lobberecht. The Demons brought the winning run to the plate in the seventh after trailing 8-1 before Alexa Mitchell flew out to right.
North Mahaska 3, Sigourney 1
SIGOURNEY — Madison McKay allowed just one run on three hits and one walk to the potent Sigourney batting line-up, helping the Warhawks secure a South Iowa Cedar League win.
McKay struck out eight Sigourney batters over seven innings, winning a duel with Madelynn Hornback. The sophomore pitcher allowed just two earned runs on six hits and one walk for the Savages (13-3, 9-2 SICL) while striking out seven batters.
McKay doubled as part of a two-hit night at the plate for the Warhawks (8-7, 8-2 SICL), scoring twice as North Mahaska built a 3-0 lead. Megan Stuhr singled and scored Sigourney's only run in the bottom of the sixth.