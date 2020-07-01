EDDYVILLE — Jared McCrea came within one out of tossing a complete game no-hitter for Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
McCrea handed the ball off to Thane Alexander, who recorded the final out to clinch an 8-0 victory over Williamsburg. The Rockets improved to 9-4 on the season hours after leading they will be hosting potential district semifinal and final contests later this month at Ron Welsch Field.
McCrea struck out eight batters over 6 2/3 innings, walking six batters in the win. Austin Johnson paced the EBF offense, going 2-4 with a first-inning home run. The Rockets opened things up in the fifth, scoring six runs in the inning.
"We've been in a little bit of a funk with our timing offensively lately. That fifth inning felt good to string a few hits and runs together," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. "Jared wasn't super sharp with his command, but his stuff is so good he was still able to keep the Raiders off balance.
"Unfortunately, he ran out of pitches to see if he could finish it on his own."
Sigourney 14, English Valleys 11
NORTH ENGLISH — Payton Schauf snapped an early 4-4 tie with a solo home run that would give the Savages the lead for good, clinching the South Iowa Cedar League's east division title for the second straight year.
Cade Molyneux doubled and drove in six runs, capping a seven-run rally in the fifth with a grand slam that put Sigourney ahead 13-4. Brock Halleran struck out Raif Axmear looking after English Valleys scored four times in the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate before clinching the win for the Savages (6-4, 4-4 SICL) by forcing Gage Gibson into a groundout back to the mound.
Moravia 13, Murray 3
MURRAY — Gage Hanes went 3-3 at the plate with a double, two RBI and a run scored for the Mohawks.
Will Martin added two hits, an RBI and scored three times for Moravia. Bryce Kaster added two hits, including a double, two RBI and a run scored as the Mohawks (4-6, 4-2 Bluegrass) bounced back in Bluegrass Conference play.
PREP SOFTBALL
Sigourney 7, English Valleys 0
NORTH ENGLISH — Carly Goodwin tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout for the Savages in a South Iowa Cedar League victory. Goodwin struck out 10 batters and walked just two, allowing just four total base runners.
Kaylee Weber doubled, driving in two runs while matching Reggie Talbert in going 2-4 for Sigourney. Weber, Madi Richard and Megan Stuhr all had a pair of hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Savages (10-1, 8-1 SICL) while Courtney Hemsley scored three times from the top of the Sigourney batting order.