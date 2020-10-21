KEOKUK — Willow Larsen broke the Fairfield High School girls swimming school record in the 100-yard backstroke during a quadrangular meet at Keokuk with the Chiefs, Centerville and Burlington.
Larsen finished the backstroke with a time of 1:01.12. The Fairfield also won the 50-yard freestyle at 26.27 seconds.
Fairfield finished third in total points with 63 on the night, just six points behind Keokuk. Burlington led all teams with 146 points while Centerville finished fourth with seven points.
Fairfield wraps up the regular season on Monday hosting Oskaloosa and Ottumwa. Action at the Fairfield Parks and Recreation Center begins at 5 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
No. 11 (1A) New London 25-25-25, Moravia 8-11-15
NEW LONDON — Aliyah Christensen scored on six ace serves while leading the Tigers with 15 assists as 11th-ranked New London advanced in Class 1A, Region 5 tournament action with a sweep against Moravia.
New London (20-7) will face off with Melcher-Dallas (23-2) at a site to be determined later. Melcher-Dallas won a five-set thriller at Lamoni, taking the deciding set 16-14.
Moravia ends the season with a final record of 7-14.