KNOXVILLE — The race may yet be on for the South Central Conference baseball title.
Needing one win to clinch at least a share of the title and two wins to clinch the outright championship, Centerville dropped a pair of games in a doubleheader at Knoxville that was initially rained out in the fourth inning of the opening game last week. Jaxon Zuck's two-run single in the sixth inning, snapping a 1-1 tie in the opening game as the Panthers swept the Big Reds 5-1 and 8-2 on Thursday night at Panther Drive.
Luke Spaur added a two-out RBI single to right to close out the four-run rally in the sixth inning of the opener for Knoxville before connecting on a two-run hit in the fourth inning of game two, putting the Panthers in front 6-2. Beau Leisure doubled to left to drive in the final two runs of the doubleheader.
Myles Clawson doubled in Kellen Johnson in the third inning of game one, giving Centerville (14-9, 13-4 SCC) a 1-0 lead. Clawson added a two-out double to center scoring Brady Kauzlarich in the opening inning of the second game before scoring on a single to left by Korey Shondel, giving the Big Reds a two-run lead.
Centerville and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont now each have four losses in conference play, putting each team in position to win at least a share of the SCC title by winning their remaining conference games. The Big Reds host Albia on Friday looking to clinch their share of the SCC title at Pat Daugherty Field.
Moravia 8, Melcher-Dallas 5
MORAVIA — Three consecutive walks drawn by Kaleb Templeton, Jackson McDanel and Ethan Martin rallied the Mohawks in the fifth inning to a fourth straight Bluegrass Conference win.
Gage Hanes added an RBI infield single to close out the rally, which ended early due to rain showers that brought the game to an early end. Hanes finished with two hits for Moravia (12-12, 11-5 Bluegrass) and drove in two runs.
Sigourney 9, Belle Plaine 6 (8)
BELLE PLAINE — Levi Crawford and Cade Molyneux each connected on two-run singles in the top of the eighth, lifting the Savages to a thrilling South Iowa Cedar League win.
Molyneux went 3-4 at the plate, doubling to open the fourth before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Zach Smithart giving Sigourney a 3-0 lead. Bo Schmidt stole home later in the inning, opening a four-run for the Savages.
Sigourney (15-4, 12-3 SICL) hosts English Valleys on Friday.
Fort Madison 9-5, Fairfield 1-0
FORT MADISON — Evan Haines drove in Brad Woodburn in the third inning of game one for the Trojans in a Southeast Conference doubleheader.
Woodburn's run would be the only one scored by Fairfield over 14 innings. Kane Williams struck out eight batters for the Bloodhounds in a complete-game effort to open the doubleheader while Vasin Thurman and Reiburn Turnbull combined to shutout the Trojans (7-14, 5-9 Southeast) on just four hits and seven walks while striking out nine batters.
Highland 11, Pekin 10
RIVERSIDE — Trevor McFarland's squeeze bunt plated Bryce Thompson in the bottom of the seventh, rallying the Huskies after losing a five-run lead in a game that resumed one week after being suspended due to weather with Highland leading 9-4 after three innings.
The Panthers (12-8, 9-4 SEI north) scored immediately when the game resumed in the fourth inning to pull within 9-5 of the Huskies. After cutting the four-run deficit in half in the sixth, Pekin scored four times in the top of the seventh to take a 10-9 lead.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 7 (1A) Sigourney 10, Belle Plaine 0
BELLE PLAINE — Carly Goodwin struck out 10 batters in six innings, tossing a two-hit shutout to keep the seventh-ranked Savages tied with Lynnville-Sully for first place in the South Iowa Cedar League.
Macy Fisch and Josephine Moore both doubled as part of 3-4 efforts at the plate, driving in three runs apiece for Sigourney. Moore scored twice as did Ava Fisch, who went 2-4 with an RBI, while Goodwin added three hits including a double for the Savages.
Sigourney (21-8, 14-1 SICL) will look to clinch at least a share of the SICL title on Friday against English Valleys.
No. 13 (4A) Fairfield 12, Mount Pleasant 0
FAIRFIELD — Hannah Simpson belted her team-leading seventh home run of the season, helping the 13th-ranked Trojans put away a Southeast Conference win over the Panthers.
Simpson drove in three runs with two hits and scored once in the three-inning victory. Coty Engle added two hits, including a double and scored three runs for Fairfield (17-11, 10-4 Southeast) while striking out five batters during a one-hit shutout in the pitching circle.
East Union 3, Centerville 2
MOUNT AYR — Kaylin Lack had two hits and drove in two runs to lead East Union past the Redettes on the opening day of the Mount Ayr tournament.
Before Centerville (5-21) returns to Mount Ayr on Saturday, the Redettes will face future postseason rival Albia on Friday. The fifth-ranked (3A) Lady Dees will play Davis County earlier in the day before heading to Appanoose County seeking to win the outright South Central Conference title.
Highland 3, Pekin 2
RIVERSIDE — Sarah Burton doubled, scoring two runs while driving in MyLei Smith as the Huskies held off the Panthers for the second time this season in Southeast Iowa Superconference north division play.
Grace Batcheller came on to pick up the save in the seventh inning as Pekin (8-16, 7-7 SEI north) pulled within a run in seventh.