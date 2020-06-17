ALBIA — For the first time this season, the Albia softball team found themselves behind on the scoreboard.
It didn't last long. The sixth-ranked Lady Dees (3A) responded after allowing the first run of the game against No. 14 (2A) Pleasantville by scoring nine times in the bottom of the fourth on the way to an 11-1 win in five innings on Wednesday.
Makenna Jones earned the win, giving Albia senior ace Jena Lawrence the night off in the pitching circle. Jones struck out 10 batters in five innings allowing just one walk and four hits including a solo home run in the top of the fourth by Bridgette McKinney that gave the Trojans a brief 1-0 lead.
Albia immediately tied the game in the bottom of the fourth as Abbigail Martin led off with an infield single and came all the way home when Jones hit a line drive to left that was misplayed. Jade Boland doubled to right two pitches later to bring in Jones with the go-ahead run before Danica Workman's RBI triple brought in Boland, giving Albia a 3-1 lead.
Workman and Abbey Martin would score later in the inning on a ground ball hit by McKenna Ross as Pleasantville failed to record an out at the plate twice or at second base on Ross. Ross would come home on a wild pitch, Jones would return to the plate to draw a bases-loaded walk and Workman would add a two-run double in the same inning to give Albia a 9-1 lead.
Allison Major clinched Albia's third win in as many night in the fifth, drilling a two-run double to right that brought in Lawrence and Lexi Jones. The sixth-ranked Lady Dees (3-0) return to South Central Conference action on Thursday afternoon at Davis County.
No. 6 (1A) Lynnville-Sully 6, Sigourney 4
SULLY — Caitlin Alberts completed a two-out rally with a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth, snapping a 4-4 tie with the Savages in a clash of South Iowa Cedar League championship contenders.
Kaylee Weber gave Sigourney a brief lead with a two-run double in the third inning. Madelynn Hornback followed with an RBI single to right, giving the Savages a 3-1 edge.
Courtney Hemsley answered a three-run homer by Denali Conover with a game-tying RBI single in the fourth for the Savages. Sigourney (2-1, 1-1 SICL) hosts BGM on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
Rockets rally for split with No. 10 Mid-Prairie
WELLMAN — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's busy opening week now includes a win over one of the top 10 teams in Class 2A.
Four wild pitches and two errors by 10th-ranked Mid-Prairie opened the door for a four-run rally in the fifth inning of game two for EBF, lifting the Rockets to a wild 10-7 win over the Golden Hawks.
Aidan Rath doubled and drove in four runs in Mid-Prairie's 15-2 opening-game win. Brad Tornow added three hits and scored three runs at the top of the batting line-up for the Golden Hawks, who never looked back after scoring five times in the first inning.
Logan McCrea had one of EBF's four hits in game one, driving in Kalen Walker with an RBI single in the top of the first. Jared McCrea added three hits while driving in two runs in the Rockets first road win of the season.
"It shows, I think, so much about the character of our guys to lose the way they did in game one, come back and grind out a win in game two on the road against such a good team," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. "I', very proud of their effort."
The Rockets return to the diamond on Friday, hosting Knoxville in a South Central Conference clash at Ron Welsch Field.
Lynnvile-Sully 17, Sigourney 12
SULLY — Levi Crawford and Josh Mohr each collected three hits for the Savages in a wild back-and-forth South Iowa Cedar League battle with the Hawks.
Nine different batters drew at least one of 14 walks that aided Lynnville-Sully after giving up three runs in the very first inning. The Savages regained a 6-4 lead in the second inning on a two-run single by Cade Streigle before Braden Albert's second run-scoring double in as many innings put the Hawks ahead for good.
Crawford scored four times while going 3-3 for the Savages. Mohr, who started the game on the pitching mound, went 3-5 with a triple, two runs driven in and three runs scored. Cade Molyneux added two hits and drove in four runs while scoring twice.
Sigourney (1-2, 0-2 SICL) hosts BGM on Friday.
Solon 9, Fairfield 3
SOLON — Cole Arduser singled twice and scored a pair of runs as the Spartans scored a pair of first-inning runs and never looked back, adding four runs in the fifth to clinch the win.
Nate Smithburg led Fairfield's offense with a pair of hits, including a double. Elan Ledger, Nate Woodburn and Landon Kooiker all crossed home plate for the 0-2 Trojans.
No. 1 (1A) Martensdale-St. Mary's 20, Albia 3
ALBIA — After giving up the first run of the game in the very first inning, the top-ranked Blue Devils answered with a dozen runs in the top of the second.
Trey Baker and Brooks Trom each had a pair of hits and scored a pair of runs. Troy Holt added two hits and drove in five runs against the Blue Demons.
Albia (1-1) returns to South Central Conference action at Davis County on Friday night in Bloomfield.