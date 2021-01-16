PLEASANTVILLE — The Albia wrestling team improved their dual record to 16-1 on the season, earning five wins including a 45-34 victory over Pleasantville on Saturday night at the Trojans Duals.
"As odd as it may sound, this is the first time in almost three years that we have had three weigh-ins in one week," Albia head wrestling coach Dave Wenger said. "Snow-outs the last two years and other variables this year have really made for an unusual set of circumstances with our schedule."
Eli Zanoni scored a fall in 24 seconds over Derek Fry at 145 pounds, highlighting a 72-12 round-robin win over Montezuma. Wyatt Stewart (106), Dawson Bonnett (126) and Devin Kimball (170) all scored opening-minute falls for the Blue Demons in a 63-12 win over North Mahaska.
Brodie Conner scored consecutive falls in 52 seconds for Albia at 120 pounds. After pinning Travis Boothroyd in a 53-18 win over Ogden, Conner scored a win over Sam Philby in a 63-18 semifinal round win over Lynnville-Sully.
"Although it was a really busy week, the kids handled it really well," Wenger said. "They are a little beat up and worn out, but that's pretty natural when you think about the kind of week we had. We got through the week healthy, now we can focus a little bit more on the quickly approaching postseason."
Bonnett and Zanoni joined Logan Carter (132) and Justin Keller (138) in scoring falls for the Blue Demons to open the championship dual against Pleasantville. Stephen Conley's 6-3 win over Jacob Hiemstra at 152 pounds gave Albia a 27-0 lead before the Trojans rallied with three falls, two forfeits and a major decision to take a 34-27 lead.
Carter Anderson kept Albia's championship hopes alive, pinning Jesse Smith in 27 seconds of a 106-pound match after earning a pair of second-period tech falls earlier in the tournament. After Stewart earned a forfeit at 113 pounds, giving the Blue Demons a 39-34 lead, Conner clinched the championship pinning Luing in 74 seconds in the 120-pound finale.
"From this point forward, we will pay really close attention to which wrestlers we are taking where," Wenger said. "We will also be trying a few new things with our lineup to see how everything pieces together. We have a group of incredibly tough kids. Now we have to look ahead and do the right things to put ourselves in the best position possible to stay going in February."
Albia is back on the mat at Central Decatur on Thursday, wrestling against the Cardinals, Pleasantville and South Central Conference rival Davis County. The Blue Demons also wrestle next Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Rich Gray Classic hosted by Interstate 35 High School.
Pekin's Juhl, Moravia's Golston win WACO Warrior Invite titles
WAYLAND — The Pekin wrestling team battled it out with four teams in search of winning the team title at the WACO Warrior Invitational.
The Panthers finished in third place with 118.5 points, edging out Wapello's total of 118. New London won the team title with 134 points while Mid-Prairie finished second with 122.
Mason Juhl brought home the 182-pound championship for the Panthers, scoring a team-high 24 points in the tournament. Juhl improved to 29-2 on the season, pinning Mediapolis freshman Kyle Vorwerk with 17 seconds left in the first period of a semifinal match before clinching the title when Bellevue junior Jacob Waller (26-6) was disqualified in the final.
Moravia tied HLV for sixth place in the Warrior Invite, scoring 81 points. Connor Golston brought home the 160-pound title for the Mohawks, improving to 19-3 on the season pinning Washington freshman Chase Greiner 54 seconds into the second period of the championship match.
Cardinal scored 26 points, finishing 14th in the tournament. Donovan Babcock wrestled his way to the finals at 195 pounds, improving to 15-5 before falling to Mid-Prairie junior Cael Garvey in the championship match.
Cobras tie for seventh at Hudson Invite
HUDSON — Jack Clarahan led Sigourney-Keota for the second straight weekend, picking up 14 points while placing third at 160-pounds as the Cobras tied for seventh with Hudson in the Pirates' home tournament.
Daniel McLaughlin matched Clarahan by finishing in third place for S-K at 126 pounds. Aidan Schuster matched Clarahan with 14 points scored in the tournament, finishing fourth at 182 pounds.
S-K will wrestle at Lynnville-Sully, competing with BGM in a South Iowa Cedar League triangular on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Moravia 56, Orient-Macksburg 23
MORAVIA — The Mohawks limited the Bulldogs to just nine field goals and forced 29 turnovers to secure a Bluegrass Conference home win on Saturday.
Moravia (7-6, 5-2 Bluegrass) faces Ankeny Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Clarke 52, Albia 44
OSCEOLA — After a hot shooting start from the perimeter, the Lady Dees could off the Indians in the second half of a South Central Conference make-up contest.
Albia hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter, opening a 15-8 lead. Clarke rallied to tie the score at halftime, then held on as both teams struggled to hang on to the basketball in the fourth quarter.
Hallie Hindman led the Lady Dees with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Danica Workman scored 11 points.
Albia (3-8, 1-5 SCC) hosts unbeaten Centerville on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Albia 74, Clarke 33
OSCEOLA — The Blue Demons jumped out to a 9-2 lead and never looked back, maintaining the South Central Conference lead with a road win over the Indians.
Albia (7-1, 4-0 SCC) hosts Centerville on Monday looking to extend its current winning streak to eight straight games.
Moravia 74, Orient-Macksburg 22
MORAVIA — The Mohawks jumped out to a 21-3 lead and never looked back, securing a 10th straight win on Saturday.
Moravia (11-2, 6-1 Bluegrass) face Ankeny Christian Academy on Tuesday night in a battle of the top two teams in the Bluegrass Conference.
Keokuk 71, EBF 54
EDDYVILLE — Ethan Davis led the Rockets with 12 points in a non-conference loss at home to the Chiefs.
Thane Alexander added 11 points for EBF, who could not follow up a South Central Conference road win at Davis County the previous night.
Callum Tackes led a balanced attack for Keokuk, scoring a game-high 20 points.
EBF (4-5) hosts Ankeny Christian Academy on Monday.
Mount Pleasant 47, Fairfield 44
MOUNT PLEASANT — Max Weaton led the Trojans with 14 points in a narrow Southeast Conference road loss to the Panthers.
J.J. Lane added 11 points for Fairfield (1-6, 0-4 Southeast) and a team-leading four assists. Tate Allen matched Weaton with a team-high five rebounds while scoring 10 points and dishing out a team-best four assists.
Brevin Wilson scored 16 points to lead Mount Pleasant.