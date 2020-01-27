TRURO — The Albia High School wrestling team won a pair of titles and finished seventh in the team race at Saturday's Rich Gray Invitational at Interstate 35 High School.
The Blue Demons received wins from Carter Anderson (106 pounds) and Michael Thomas (138) as each won three matches on the day.
Anderson had little trouble with his opponents, as he rolled up a pair of technical falls and a pin on his way to the championship. Thomas started his day with a pin, then added a pair of decisions to emerge with his title.
"We came out early and really performed well, but it was a pretty rough stretch after the quarterfinals. It was a roller-coaster type of day," Albia coach Dave Wenger said. "We have to find a way to win a few more of those matches to stay on the championship side of things to compete a little bit better as a team.
"There is a lot we can take back to the room as we start to prepare for the postseason," he said. "We have a lot to look forward to, but there are plenty of things we can polish up as well."
Dawson Bonnett (113) and Barrett Bonnett (145) each finished third for the Blue Demons. The top four teams were separated by just 21 1/2 points, with Van Meter (187) outlasting I-35 by 1 1/2 for the crown.
Cardinal finished with 12 points on the day.
Trojans sixth at Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG — Fairfield scored 59 points to place sixth at the Williamsburg round robin tournament.
Peyton Cline won the 152-pound class, going 5-0 on the day as he won both close matches and earned victories by fall. Zach Westercamp (113) and Logan Adam (145) both finished third in their weight classes, while Jonah Cooper (120) and Caleb Heisel (160) were fourth.
Williamsburg won the meet going way, scoring 221 points.
Cobras seventh at Redhawk Invite
TRAER — Jack Clarahan improved to 25-5 on the season for the Sigourney-Keota wrestling team, winning the 152-pound title at the Redhawk Invitational hosted by North Tama High School on Saturday.
S-K finished with 82 points, placing seventh overall. MFL Mar/Mac edged Hudson by 9.5 points for the team title with 176, including championships won by Kaston Mathis (120), Karter Decker (126), Gabe McGeough (145) and Jacob Trudo (285).
BOYS BASKETBALL
EBF 60, Mediapolis 49
EDDYVILLE — Isaiah Smith scored 14 points to lead three players in double figures, and a 16-4 third quarter carried the Rockets to a nonconference win over the Bulldogs.
Thane Alexander and Kalen Walker added 13 points apiece for EBF (5-7), had had 20 assists, 13 steals and five blocked shots in the contest.
Albia 65, Clarke 28
OSCEOLA — The Blue Demons jumped out to a 10-4 lead and never looked back, scoring 23 of the first 29 points in the second half to clinch an important South Central Conference win on Saturday.
Albia (11-2, 8-1 SCC) bounced back after suffering a stunning road loss at Centerville last Tuesday, the first conference loss of the season for the Blue Demons.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clarke 51, Albia 46
OSCEOLA — Tori White scored 16 points and hauled in nine rebounds, helping the Indians rally in the second half for a South Central Conference win.
The Lady Dees (2-9, 0-9 SCC) could not close out what would have been the first conference win of the season despite building a 23-17 halftime lead. Clarke scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.