MORAVIA — Griffin Greiner led the Comets with 24 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists 75-64 non-conference win on Saturday at Moravia.
Landon Becker needed just one half against the Mohawks to score 18 points in the first win of the season for the Comets. Cardinal opened the season on Friday with a 68-59 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division road loss at Holy Trinity, scoring 24 points while pulling in 11 rebounds against the Crusaders.
Blaine Bryant had 13 points, seven steals and four assists against Moravia. Greiner opened the season scoring 15 points while dishing out six assists and grabbing four rebounds at Holy Trinity.
Cardinal (1-1, 0-1 SEI south) returns to conference play on Tuesday against New London. Moravia (1-2) heads to Moulton-Udell on Saturday.
Pekin 61, Mediapolis 40
MEDIAPOLIS — Brock Long led the Panthers with 18 points and seven steals in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division road win over the Bulldogs.
Brayden Sobaski scored 12 points with five steals and four rebounds. Brady Millikin added nine points, six rebounds and four assists while Cael Lyle scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Pekin (2-0, 2-0 SEI north) hosts Wapello on Tuesday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cardinal 29, Moravia 22
MORAVIA — Cardinal stymied Moravia, not allowing a fourth-quarter point to the Mohawks to clinch a second win in as many days after earning a 37-33 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division road win at Holy Trinity.
Kolbie Bass led Cardinal on Saturday with nine points while also collecting four rebounds. Emma Becker finished with seven points and five boards against the Mohawks, rallying the Comets from a 22-18 deficit after three quarters.
Alexia McClure led Cardinal on Friday with 11 points in a four-point conference win over the Crusaders. Becker added eight points while Kinsey Hissem scored seven.
Moravia dropped their second straight game after falling, 47-26, in Bluegrass Conference play against Lamoni on Friday. Kim Chandanais led all scorers with 13 points while Gracie Hoffman added six points, seven rebounds and two assists.
"Our girls could have let the Lamoni game deflate them, but they didn't," Moravia head girls basketball coach Derek Reischauer said. "We came out and played really hard (against Cardinal), but we just couldn't put the ball in the basket. We rebounded a little better and our defense played pretty well, but just not enough scoring.
"Lamoni is a good team who really presents some match up problems for us. We didn't necessarily rebound very well and struggled with their quickness. The girls played hard but we just didn't have a very good game."
Cardinal (2-1, 1-1 SEI south) faces New London on Tuesday while Moravia (1-2, 0-1 Bluegrass) heads to Diagonal on Friday night.
Moulton-Udell 49, Orient-Macksburg 34
MORAVIA — The Eagles used a 15-3 run at the start of the second half to pull away for a bounce-back win one night after suffering a 43-40 loss to Diagonal.
"We got off to a slow start, but our defense was able to pick it up, especially in the third quarter," M-U head coach Jason Ogden said. "We shot the ball fairly well and at times we really did good job of finding the open shooter versus their zone."
Jessica King scored 19 points for M-U in Friday's loss, sinking four of the nine shots hit from 3-point range by the Eagles. Abbie Probasco added 10 points and five assists while Karsyn Sebolt scored six points and grabbed a team-leading six rebounds.
We had a tough third quarter (against Diagonal). We got tentative on the offensive end, but we were able to cut the lead to two with 45 seconds.
M-U nearly forced a late turnover with a full-court pressure defense. After just beating a 10-second violation, a long 3-pointer with 30 seconds left proved to be too much for the Eagles to overcome.
"There are a lot of good things we can take from that game," Ogden said. "We just need to clean up some turnovers and continue to be more aggressive on offense.
"I'm pleased with our first week. We got two wins under our belt and we have an idea of some things we need to work on."
M-U (2-1, 2-1 Bluegrass) hosts Twin Cedars on Tuesday.
PREP WRESTLING
Rockets finish eighth at Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG — Conner Reed went 5-0 on the day, improving to 8-0 on the season, as Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont finished eighth on Saturday at the Williamsburg Tournament. The Rockets dropped five duals, 77-6 to Davenport Assumption, 48-28 to Center Point-Urbana, 66-18 to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 66-12 to Pella and 42-36 to Van Meter/Earlham.
"I see great potential in Conner. He has very good footwork for a person wrestling 220-285," EBF head wrestling coach Scott Williamson said. "We expect him to grow by leaps and bounds through this year.
"When the full team is able to participate, we will become a much more competitive team. The team is young. After seeing the team compete twice this week, the coaching staff has a much better picture of the wrestlers strong and weak positions when in competition."
EBF returns to action on Thursday at Chariton competing in the South Central Conference tournament before heading to the Tri-County Invitational in Thornburg on Saturday.
"The EBF wrestling team has experienced success in the past at these tournaments and look forward to competing at them again in 2020," Williamson said.